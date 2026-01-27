Minneapolis immigration crisis: Bovino to leave, Tom Homan takes charge

A senior US immigration official is set to leave Minneapolis following the fatal shooting of a second city resident by federal officers, as President Donald Trump moves to put his longtime immigration enforcer Tom Homan in charge on the ground.

The change comes amid rising anger in Minnesota over the presence of federal immigration agents and growing pressure on the White House to soften its approach.

What is happening in Minneapolis?

Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino is expected to return to El Centro, California, to resume his duties as sector chief, according to ABC News. His departure follows Saturday’s fatal shooting of Alex Pretti during an encounter with federal agents.

As Bovino and some immigration officers prepare to leave, Tom Homan, often described by Trump as his “border tsar”, will take over operational leadership in Minneapolis.

The Department of Homeland Security said Bovino had not been removed from his role. “He has NOT been relieved of his duties,” DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin said, calling him “a key part of the President’s team and a great American”.

Why is Tom Homan being sent in?

President Trump said on Monday that Homan would be dispatched to Minneapolis outside the usual chain of command, bypassing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Bovino, who had been overseeing Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in the city.

“He has not been involved in that area, but knows and likes many of the people there. Tom is tough but fair, and will report directly to me,” Trump wrote on social media.

The move is seen as an attempt by the administration to regain control of a rapidly escalating situation after two fatal shootings involving federal immigration officers in Minneapolis.

What happened in the shooting of Alex Pretti?

Alex Pretti was shot multiple times on Saturday after becoming involved in a confrontation with federal agents. He had been observing the operation and filming officers when the incident unfolded.

The Department of Homeland Security said agents fired in self-defence after Pretti, who they say was carrying a handgun, resisted attempts to disarm him.

Bovino, who was the public face of the operation, later claimed Pretti intended to “massacre” federal agents.

That account has been disputed by eyewitnesses, local officials and Pretti’s family, who say he was holding a phone, not a weapon. His parents accused the administration of spreading “sickening lies” about their son’s death.

Why are tensions so high in Minnesota?

Pretti was the second Minneapolis resident killed by federal immigration officials since their arrival in the state. Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent on January 7.

On Monday, anger and frustration over the federal presence remained high across the city, with protests and demands for the removal of immigration agents.

Bovino has been closely associated with the administration’s hardline enforcement push, regularly posting videos of raids on social media and promoting his agents’ actions online, a style that has drawn criticism from local leaders.

Who is Tom Homan and what role will he play?

Homan is one of Trump’s most vocal supporters of aggressive immigration enforcement and will now report directly to the president.

He also has experience from earlier administrations, having worked on immigration and deportation policy during Barack Obama’s presidency, when Democrats were in power.

His appointment is intended to centralise decision-making as the White House reassesses its posture in Minnesota.

What has Trump said to Minnesota leaders?

Trump spoke on Monday with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, both Democrats who have opposed the federal immigration operations and called for agents to leave the state.

Despite recent criticism of both leaders, Trump described the conversations as constructive. He said he and Walz were “on a similar wavelength” and added that his focus was “any and all criminals that they have in their possession”.

Walz said Trump agreed to review the federal presence. “The president agreed to look into reducing the number of federal agents in Minnesota and to talk to DHS about ensuring the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is able to conduct an independent investigation, as would ordinarily be the case,” Walz said.

Both sides described the talks as positive, signalling efforts to defuse a growing standoff over Trump’s immigration crackdown.