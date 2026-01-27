Why staying single for long in your late 20s may affect mental well-being

Being single through your 20s is becoming increasingly common and is often framed as a personal choice. But a new long-term study suggests that staying single for years may have an impact on mental well-being. A large study titled Life satisfaction, loneliness, and depressivity in consistently single young adults in Germany and the United Kingdom, published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, followed more than 17,000 young people over 13 years. It found that those who stayed single into their late 20s reported lower life satisfaction, greater loneliness and higher levels of depressive symptoms compared to peers who later entered romantic relationships.

Why more young adults are choosing to stay single

Social media conversations increasingly frame singlehood as a deliberate lifestyle choice. Concepts such as “self-partnership”, “solo living” and “sologamy” have entered mainstream language, often linked to autonomy, career focus and personal growth.

At the same time, as the study suggests, fewer young adults are entering committed romantic relationships early in life, and social norms around marriage have shifted as education lasts longer and financial insecurity makes traditional milestones less predictable.

Who is more likely to remain single for longer

The researchers analysed annual survey data from participants aged 16 to 29 in Germany and the UK. All participants had never been in a romantic relationship at the start of the study.

They found that people more likely to stay single for extended periods were:

Men

Those with higher levels of education

Individuals reporting lower initial well-being

People living alone or with a parent

ALSO READ: Why so many men avoid therapy even when struggling, according to doctors According to researchers, both social circumstances and psychological state play a role.

How long-term singlehood affects life satisfaction

The study finds that while differences between singles and those who later partnered were minimal in adolescence, a clear gap opened up over time.

Young adults who remained consistently single experienced a steeper decline in life satisfaction compared with peers who eventually entered relationships. These differences became particularly noticeable in the late 20s, a life stage often associated with growing social comparison and expectations around intimacy.

The study also finds that loneliness rose steadily among those who stayed single throughout emerging adulthood. It suggests this is not simply about being alone, but about feeling left behind as peers increasingly form partnerships.

As social circles change, with friends pairing off, moving in together, or starting families, consistently single individuals may find fewer opportunities for emotional closeness, even if they have active social lives.

According to the study, this trend was similar for both men and women, challenging assumptions that singlehood affects the genders differently.

Does entering a first romantic relationship improve well-being?

According to the study, when young adults entered their first romantic relationship, their well-being improved in clear ways.

Life satisfaction increased, and feelings of loneliness decreased, both in the short and long terms. However, entering a relationship did not significantly reduce depressive symptoms, suggesting that depression may have deeper or more complex roots than relationship status alone.

Does this mean being single is bad for mental health?

The researchers say that it is not true for all. Many single people report high life satisfaction, strong friendships , and emotional resilience.

The study highlights that remaining single throughout young adulthood is associated with certain well-being risks, but individual experiences vary widely depending on support systems, personality, and life context.

