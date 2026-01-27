Republic Day travel: From Goa, Manali to Thailand, Indians' top picks

Republic Day’s long weekend has triggered a rush of short “minication” trips, with travellers choosing nearby metro getaways, while Goa held on to its position as the most popular domestic destination, according to travel companies.

Travel platforms and tour operators said the four-day break encouraged quick planning, with many travellers opting for destinations that were easy to reach and required minimal time off work.

MakeMyTrip sees strong pull for nearby breaks

“The appetite for weekend travel remains strong, with the extended Republic Day weekend presenting an opportunity for travel. There is a preference for nearby destinations, evident in the top travel choices from each metro,” said Rajesh Magow, co-founder and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip.

Goa continued to top the list for both domestic and international leisure travel, while overseas bookings showed a tilt towards destinations with simpler visa processes and strong flight connectivity.

“Countries with direct connectivity to multiple cities have led demand, with Thailand at the forefront and Vietnam also performed strongly,” Magow said.

Take a look at the top destinations during the Republic Day long weekend, as per MakeMyTrip:

Top 5 domestic leisure destinations

2025

1. Goa

2. Udaipur

3. Jaipur

4. Manali

5. Munnar

2026

1. Goa

2. Jaipur

3. Udaipur

4. Manali

5. Pondicherry

Top 5 international destinations

2025

1. UAE

2. Thailand

3. Singapore

4. Malaysia

5. Saudi Arabia

Note: Vietnam rose from 10th place in 2025 to become the third most booked destination for the long weekend.

2026

1. Thailand

2. UAE

3. Vietnam

4. Malaysia

5. Singapore

Top 5 domestic destinations from key metro cities

Delhi

1. Goa

2. Jaipur

3. Rishikesh

4. Mussoorie

5. Udaipur

Mumbai

1. Goa

2. Lonavala

3. Alibag

4. Mahabaleshwar

5. Karjat

Bengaluru

1. Goa

2. Mysore

3. Coorg

4. Pondicherry

5. Wayanad

Chennai

1. Goa

2. Auroville

3. Yelagiri

4. Yercaud

5. Ooty

Kolkata

1. Mandarmani

2. Digha

3. Darjeeling

4. Goa

5. Shantiniketan

Four-day breaks drive short-haul choices

Sharing a similar trend, Rajeev Kale, president and country head, holidays, MICE and visa at Thomas Cook (India), said the Republic Day weekend gave travel-hungry Indians a chance to plan compact four-day breaks.

“We have witnessed an increased travel intent for both domestic and closer-to-home locales. Destinations like Rajasthan, Andamans, Kerala, also Bhutan and Sri Lanka in the Indian subcontinent, Dubai-Abu Dhabi, Oman, Maldives, Mauritius, Central Asia’s Georgia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, new emerging island destinations such as Sabah (Malaysia), Cebu and Boracay (Philippines), Sa Pa and Phu Quoc (Vietnam) have gained interest,” Kale said.

He added that demand was coming from a mix of traveller segments.

“Multigenerational families, Young India’s millennials and Gen Z and young professionals also looked at drivecations to nearby offbeat destinations such as Panchgani, Mahabaleshwar, Lonavala, Coorg, Ooty, Munnar and Wayanad,” Kale said.

Cox & Kings sees earlier planning

At Cox & Kings, bookings for the Republic Day weekend rose sharply compared with a typical January weekend.

“Based on internal booking trends, we have recorded a nearly 20 per cent increase in bookings for the 26 January long weekend compared to a regular January weekend,” said Karan Agarwal, director at Cox & Kings.

He said travellers were planning earlier and choosing itineraries that worked around tight work schedules.

“Long weekends like Republic Day have become intentional travel moments rather than impulsive breaks. Travellers are planning smarter, choosing destinations that allow them to truly switch off, and valuing curated experiences that remove the stress from short holidays,” Agarwal said.

Domestic travel continued to dominate long-weekend demand, accounting for about two-thirds of total bookings. The data also showed a shift in traveller profiles, with bookings from corporate professionals in the 25–45 age group rising, alongside higher demand from family and multi-generational travellers.