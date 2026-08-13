Nearly 70,000 Indians now studying in Germany, numbers jump 17.5% in a year

Germany is becoming an increasingly popular destination for Indian students looking beyond traditional overseas education hubs, with nearly 70,000 Indians now enrolled at German universities.

A total of 69,816 Indian students were enrolled in Germany in the Winter Semester 2025/26, making Indians the largest group of international students in the country, according to the latest figures cited in a release by DAAD, the German Academic Exchange Service.

The number represents a 17.5% increase from the previous year, with nearly 10,400 additional Indian students joining German universities in just 12 months.

The surge comes as Germany continues to attract international students with its universities, research opportunities and links with industry, while offering a relatively affordable higher-education option compared with several other major study-abroad destinations.

Germany is now home to 2,864,160 students, including 516,820 international students. International students account for 18 percent of all students enrolled at German universities, meaning nearly one in every five students comes from abroad.

Indian students represent 13.5% of all international students and 2.4% of the total student population in Germany. The continued rise in the number of Indian students is particularly noteworthy. This represents an impressive 17.5% year-on-year increase, adding almost 10,400 new Indian students in just one year.

Why Germany is attracting Indian students

The growing numbers point to Germany's increasing appeal as an alternative to more established destinations such as the US, UK, Canada and Australia.

The release attributes Germany's appeal to several factors, including its world-class universities, research infrastructure, strong industry linkages, affordable education and career opportunities.

For Indian students, the attraction is also increasingly about what happens after graduation.

Germany has a strong industrial and technology base, creating opportunities for students interested in engineering, research, technology and other specialised fields.

The country's universities are also closely connected with research institutions and industry, allowing international students to combine academic learning with exposure to Germany's broader innovation ecosystem.

Indian students are now the largest international group

The latest figures highlight how dramatically India's position in Germany's international education landscape has changed.

With 69,816 students, Indians now form the largest international student group in the country.

The 17.5% annual increase is particularly significant because it means the Indian student population is expanding at a much faster pace than a modest year-on-year rise would suggest.

Almost 10,400 additional Indian students have joined German universities within a single year.