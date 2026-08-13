Singapore's highly-paid foreign professionals double to 8,500 in 2 years

Singapore has more than doubled the number of high-earning foreign professionals holding its special work visa in two years, highlighting the city-state’s push to attract global talent in finance, technology and other sectors.

The number of holders of the Overseas Networks & Expertise (ONE) Pass increased to 8,500 at the end of 2025, from 3,600 at the end of 2023, according to figures disclosed by Acting Manpower Minister Jasmin Lau in a written parliamentary reply. The number stood at 6,300 at the end of 2024.

The increase comes as Singapore competes with other international financial centres, including Hong Kong, to attract senior professionals, executives and entrepreneurs.

Who can get Singapore’s ONE Pass?

The ONE Pass is aimed at senior foreign professionals who meet a high income threshold. Applicants generally need to have earned a fixed monthly salary of at least S$30,000 during the preceding year, or be set to earn at least that amount from a Singapore-based employer.

The salary requirement makes the pass particularly relevant to senior executives and highly paid specialists rather than regular foreign workers.

Unlike a conventional employment pass, the ONE Pass provides greater flexibility to eligible professionals. Holders can work for different companies without having to obtain a separate pass for each employer, making it easier for Singapore to retain talent even when professionals change jobs.

Finance and technology dominate

Around 70 per cent of ONE Pass holders work in three sectors — financial and insurance services, information and communication, and professional services, according to the figures cited in the parliamentary reply.

This concentration reflects the sectors Singapore is seeking to strengthen as it positions itself as a global financial and technology hub.

For Indian professionals, the scheme is particularly relevant to those working in areas such as investment banking, financial services, technology, consulting and other highly specialised roles. However, meeting the S$30,000 monthly salary threshold remains a significant barrier.

Singapore expands its talent push

The rise in ONE Pass holders comes as Singapore seeks to strengthen its position as a destination for international talent amid increasing competition among global business hubs.

The city-state is also preparing a specialised ONE Pass (AI and Tech) route, which is expected to replace the existing Tech.Pass from January 2027. The move is aimed at attracting experienced professionals and specialists in artificial intelligence and technology.

According to Bloomberg, Singapore’s Monetary Authority is also discussing possible tax changes with investment firms as the country faces pressure to remain competitive and prevent potential relocation of businesses and talent.

The sharp rise in ONE Pass holders reflects Singapore’s broader strategy of using immigration and employment to compete for high-value global professionals who can contribute to sectors that are central to its economy.