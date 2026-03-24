Not every cough is viral: When to check for early signs of tuberculosis

In a country where coughs are common and often ignored, tuberculosis hides in plain sight. What may seem like a routine infection can quietly progress into a serious illness if left unchecked. This World TB Day , experts highlight why recognising the warning signs early is more important than ever.

When is a cough no longer ‘just viral’?

Tuberculosis (TB) is an infectious disease caused by bacteria that most often affects the lungs, and it spreads through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or spits. While a common cold or viral infection usually settles within a week to ten days, a cough that lingers beyond this should not be ignored and may need closer attention.

“If you have a cough that lasts longer than two weeks, especially if it is productive (bringing up mucus or phlegm) or has blood-streaked sputum, you should see a doctor about tuberculosis,” says Dr Sabine Kapasi, UN advisor and Global Health Strategist.

You should get tested if:

A cough lasts more than two weeks

You have fever, weight loss, or persistent fatigue

You have been in close contact with a TB patient

You have underlying conditions like diabetes or HIV

Symptoms people often overlook

Dr Archana Pate, Senior Consultant - Internal Medicine at Fortis Hospital, Kalyan, explains that TB often starts quietly and mimics routine illnesses, which delays diagnosis.

Early signs include:

Mild fatigue and weakness

Low-grade fever, often in the evening

Loss of appetite

A persistent but mild cough

Advanced symptoms may involve:

Significant weight loss

Persistent high fever

Night sweats

Chronic cough with sputum or blood

Chest pain and breathlessness

"TB can also lead to swollen lymph nodes, back pain, abdominal complaints, or neurological symptoms like headache and vomiting," shares Dr Pate. "For TB affecting organs other than the lungs, symptoms may include swelling in the neck or armpit (lymph nodes), or organ-specific signs such as neck stiffness (meningitis), chronic diarrhea (abdominal TB), or difficulty in conceiving (genital TB)," adds Dr Vipin Viswanath, Director Laboratory Medicine, Aster MMIS, Calicut.

Who is most at risk?

"TB has traditionally affected adults between the ages of 25 and 45, but recent trends show that it is also affecting younger adults and otherwise healthy people, especially because drug-resistant strains are spreading," shares Dr Kapasi.

High-risk groups include:

People with weakened immunity, such as those with HIV or diabetes

Individuals who are malnourished

Those living in crowded or poorly ventilated conditions

Close contacts of TB patients

Healthcare workers

Tests and treatment

Once symptoms raise suspicion, timely and accurate diagnosis becomes the first critical step. The most accurate tests are:

Sputum smear microscopy

Culture-based drug susceptibility testing (DST)

Molecular tests like the GeneXpert MTB/RIF assay help detect TB and drug resistance within hours

Line probe tests, commonly used to identify drug-resistant TB

Once confirmed, drug-sensitive TB is treated using the DOTS (Directly Observed Treatment, Short-course) regimen, a government-backed approach where patients take a combination of medicines under supervision to ensure doses are not missed, and treatment is completed effectively. This standard treatment lasts for six months and includes isoniazid, rifampicin, pyrazinamide, and ethambutol.

“Stopping treatment early can lead to relapse, treatment failure, and the development of drug-resistant TB, which is more difficult and costly to manage,” cautions Dr Kapasi.

For drug-resistant TB, treatment can extend up to two years and may involve second-line medications.

India’s national programmes, including Nikshay, provide structured treatment and monitoring, making TB care more accessible.

Preventing TB: Essential do’s and don’ts to remember

Dos:

Cover your mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing

Complete the full course of treatment without interruption

Attend all follow-up appointments

Eat a nutritious diet and maintain hygiene

Get tested early and inform close contacts

“Practitioners should screen individuals at high risk of developing TB, such as household contacts of active cases and those with weakened immunity, for latent TB, and offer preventive treatment after ruling out active disease,” adds Dr Viswanath.

Don’ts:

Do not self-medicate or take antibiotics without advice

Do not stop treatment midway, even if you feel better

Avoid staying in poorly ventilated spaces with untreated patients

Do not ignore persistent symptoms