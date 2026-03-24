Not every cough is viral: When to check for early signs of tuberculosis
Early TB symptoms are easy to miss, but delay can be dangerous. Experts share when to seek help, what treatment involves, and key dos and don'ts
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
Listen to This Article
In a country where coughs are common and often ignored, tuberculosis hides in plain sight. What may seem like a routine infection can quietly progress into a serious illness if left unchecked. This World TB Day, experts highlight why recognising the warning signs early is more important than ever.
When is a cough no longer ‘just viral’?
Tuberculosis (TB) is an infectious disease caused by bacteria that most often affects the lungs, and it spreads through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or spits. While a common cold or viral infection usually settles within a week to ten days, a cough that lingers beyond this should not be ignored and may need closer attention.
“If you have a cough that lasts longer than two weeks, especially if it is productive (bringing up mucus or phlegm) or has blood-streaked sputum, you should see a doctor about tuberculosis,” says Dr Sabine Kapasi, UN advisor and Global Health Strategist.
You should get tested if:
- A cough lasts more than two weeks
- You have fever, weight loss, or persistent fatigue
- You have been in close contact with a TB patient
- You have underlying conditions like diabetes or HIV
Symptoms people often overlook
Dr Archana Pate, Senior Consultant - Internal Medicine at Fortis Hospital, Kalyan, explains that TB often starts quietly and mimics routine illnesses, which delays diagnosis.
Also Read
Early signs include:
- Mild fatigue and weakness
- Low-grade fever, often in the evening
- Loss of appetite
- A persistent but mild cough
Advanced symptoms may involve:
- Significant weight loss
- Persistent high fever
- Night sweats
- Chronic cough with sputum or blood
- Chest pain and breathlessness
"TB can also lead to swollen lymph nodes, back pain, abdominal complaints, or neurological symptoms like headache and vomiting," shares Dr Pate. "For TB affecting organs other than the lungs, symptoms may include swelling in the neck or armpit (lymph nodes), or organ-specific signs such as neck stiffness (meningitis), chronic diarrhea (abdominal TB), or difficulty in conceiving (genital TB)," adds Dr Vipin Viswanath, Director Laboratory Medicine, Aster MMIS, Calicut.
Who is most at risk?
"TB has traditionally affected adults between the ages of 25 and 45, but recent trends show that it is also affecting younger adults and otherwise healthy people, especially because drug-resistant strains are spreading," shares Dr Kapasi.
High-risk groups include:
- People with weakened immunity, such as those with HIV or diabetes
- Individuals who are malnourished
- Those living in crowded or poorly ventilated conditions
- Close contacts of TB patients
- Healthcare workers
Tests and treatment
Once symptoms raise suspicion, timely and accurate diagnosis becomes the first critical step. The most accurate tests are:
- Sputum smear microscopy
- Culture-based drug susceptibility testing (DST)
- Molecular tests like the GeneXpert MTB/RIF assay help detect TB and drug resistance within hours
- Line probe tests, commonly used to identify drug-resistant TB
Once confirmed, drug-sensitive TB is treated using the DOTS (Directly Observed Treatment, Short-course) regimen, a government-backed approach where patients take a combination of medicines under supervision to ensure doses are not missed, and treatment is completed effectively. This standard treatment lasts for six months and includes isoniazid, rifampicin, pyrazinamide, and ethambutol.
“Stopping treatment early can lead to relapse, treatment failure, and the development of drug-resistant TB, which is more difficult and costly to manage,” cautions Dr Kapasi.
For drug-resistant TB, treatment can extend up to two years and may involve second-line medications.
India’s national programmes, including Nikshay, provide structured treatment and monitoring, making TB care more accessible.
Preventing TB: Essential do’s and don’ts to remember
Dos:
- Cover your mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing
- Complete the full course of treatment without interruption
- Attend all follow-up appointments
- Eat a nutritious diet and maintain hygiene
- Get tested early and inform close contacts
“Practitioners should screen individuals at high risk of developing TB, such as household contacts of active cases and those with weakened immunity, for latent TB, and offer preventive treatment after ruling out active disease,” adds Dr Viswanath.
Don’ts:
- Do not self-medicate or take antibiotics without advice
- Do not stop treatment midway, even if you feel better
- Avoid staying in poorly ventilated spaces with untreated patients
- Do not ignore persistent symptoms
A persistent cough is not something to brush aside. Early testing, timely treatment and informed awareness remain the strongest tools in tackling this preventable disease.
For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
More From This Section
Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports World Tuberculosis Day Tuberculosis in India Tuberculosis WHO
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 2:52 PM IST