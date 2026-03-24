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New US Bill offers green card pathway as immigration enforcement tightens

Legislation proposes green cards for 'essential workers' living in the country under 'temporary protected status'

US green card

A US Green Card, officially the Permanent Resident Card, is an identification document that grants a foreign national the right to live and work in the United States permanently. Photo: Shutterstock

Amit Kumar New delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 2:34 PM IST

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A new Bill in the United States could offer a chance at permanent residency for migrants living under temporary protection, even as enforcement tightens for other vulnerable groups.
 
The Respect for Essential Workers Act, introduced by Representative Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (Democrat), seeks to allow individuals under temporary protected status (TPS) to apply for green cards.
 
TPS is granted to people from countries affected by war, natural disasters, or humanitarian crises, allowing them to live and work in the US for a limited period. However, it does not currently provide a direct route to permanent residency.
 
Highlighting the economic role of such migrants, Cherfilus-McCormick said in a post on X: “Over 403,000 TPS holders in Florida keep our communities running, working in health care, construction, food supply, and more. Protecting essential workers is the right thing to do for our communities, our economy, and our future.”
   

Policy shifts create uncertainty for migrants

 
The Bill comes at a time when US immigration policy has become restrictive. Recent administrative decisions have moved to revoke TPS for nationals of multiple countries, including Afghanistan, Haiti, Nepal and Venezuela.

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These changes could impact tens of thousands of migrants
 
Protection and work permits for many are set to expire between mid-2025 and 2026
 

Some decisions are currently under legal challenge

 
In a key development, the US Supreme Court recently stepped in to temporarily block the deportation of thousands of Syrians and Haitians who were previously covered under TPS.
 

SIJS recipients face tougher enforcement

 
While TPS holders may see a possible pathway to stability, young migrants under Special Immigrant Juvenile Status (SIJS) are facing increased enforcement.
 
SIJS is designed to protect minors who have experienced abuse, neglect, or abandonment and offers a route to permanent residency. However, recent data indicates rising detentions and deportations among this group.
 
265 SIJS recipients were detained in a recent period
 
132 were deported, largely for immigration-related violations
 
Advocates argue that such actions disrupt lives and undermine the intent of the programme, particularly for those already on a legal pathway to residency.
 
The situation was complicated by the rollback of “deferred action”, a policy introduced in 2022 that allowed SIJS recipients to stay and work legally while awaiting Green Cards. Although the rollback is currently under judicial review, it has added to uncertainty.
 

What this means for Indian migrants

 
For Indian nationals in the US, the developments underline how immigration outcomes can vary sharply based on visa category and policy shifts. While TPS does not directly apply to India, the broader debate on converting temporary status into permanent residency could influence future reforms.
 
With Congress divided and immigration politically sensitive, the fate of the Bill remains uncertain. For now, migrants across categories continue to navigate a system where legal status, court rulings, and policy changes can significantly alter their prospects.

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 2:34 PM IST

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