No Tuition, monthly stipend: 75 Indians win fully funded EU scholarships.
The European Union has awarded 75 Indian students fully funded Erasmus Mundus scholarships for 2026-28 and launched a new student ambassador network. Here's why it matters for Indian students looking
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
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The European Union (EU) has awarded 75 Indian students the prestigious Erasmus Mundus Joint Master's Degree (EMJM) scholarships for the 2026-2028 academic cycle, reinforcing India's position as one of the world's largest beneficiaries of the programme. At the same time, the EU has launched a new EU-India Student Ambassadors Network to promote European higher education opportunities across Indian campuses. With nearly 100,000 Indian students currently pursuing higher education studies across Europe, the continent continues to be a preferred destination for Indian students seeking world-class academic and research opportunities.
For Indian students considering overseas education, the announcement highlights a growing trend: Europe is increasingly emerging as an alternative to traditional destinations such as the US, UK, Canada and Australia.
What is the Erasmus Mundus scholarship?
Erasmus Mundus is among the European Union's most prestigious international scholarship programmes.
It funds joint master's degrees offered by a consortium of universities across multiple European countries. Students typically study at two or more universities during the programme and receive a joint or multiple degree upon graduation.
Unlike many overseas education programmes, Erasmus scholarships are fully funded and generally cover:
- Tuition fees
- Travel costs
- Installation expenses
- Monthly living allowance
-
This significantly reduces the financial burden on students pursuing international education.
Why is this significant for India?
India has been the largest recipient of Erasmus Mundus scholarships since 2004 and is among the top three countries globally for the 2026 intake.
The latest cohort of 75 students will study across universities in 15 European countries, including:
- France
- Germany
- Spain
- Italy
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Portugal
- Denmark
- Finland
- Ireland
- Austria
- Poland
- Greece
- Romania
- Lithuania
The scholars will pursue programmes in high-demand fields such as:
- Artificial Intelligence
- Cybersecurity
- Renewable Energy
- Smart Urban Development
- Nanosystems
- Vaccinology
- Pharmaceutical Sciences
The programme also includes humanities and social science disciplines such as literature, cultural studies and gender studies. Additionally, students have selected programmes in literature, social sciences, reflecting the broad spectrum of academic exchange between the two regions.
Why should Indian students care?
The announcement comes at a time when students are increasingly reassessing study-abroad destinations.
Higher visa scrutiny in some countries, rising tuition costs and immigration policy uncertainty have encouraged many students to explore alternatives.
Europe offers several advantages:
Lower education costs
Many European universities charge significantly lower tuition fees than institutions in the US, UK or Australia. Erasmus scholarships remove much of that cost altogether.
Multiple-country exposure
Unlike traditional master's programmes, Erasmus students often study in multiple countries during a single degree programme.
Strong research ecosystem
European universities are globally recognised for research in science, technology, engineering, healthcare and sustainability-related fields.
Global employability
Students graduate with international experience, cross-cultural exposure and networks spanning multiple countries.
What is the new EU-India Student Ambassadors Network?
Alongside the scholarship announcement, the EU launched the EU-India Student Ambassadors Network.
The initiative brings together 40 student ambassadors from 20 universities across India. Their role will be to:
- Promote European education opportunities
- Share study-abroad experiences
- Increase awareness of scholarships and research collaborations
- Strengthen people-to-people ties between India and Europe
The ambassadors represent institutions across 14 states and union territories.
How big is Europe's appeal among Indian students?
According to the EU, nearly 100,000 Indian students are currently pursuing higher education across Europe. The bloc says Europe continues to attract students seeking world-class education, research opportunities and international mobility.
The number is likely to grow as European countries increasingly compete for global talent through scholarships, post-study work opportunities and international student-friendly policies.
Who should consider Erasmus?
The programme may be particularly attractive for:
- Students seeking fully funded master's degrees
- STEM graduates interested in research-intensive programmes
- Candidates looking for international exposure across multiple countries
- Students concerned about rising education costs
- Those seeking alternatives to traditional study-abroad destinations
Applications are highly competitive, but the programme remains one of the most generous scholarship opportunities available to Indian students.
"“Erasmus+ is more than a scholarship- it’s a passport to a first-class experience. This programme opens doors for Indian students to cutting-edge European education, to the richness and diversity of cultures, and to networks that bring our two continents closer. These students won’t just earn a degree; they will develop the skills and perspectives needed to facilitate the mobility of talent, which will power the India- Europe strategic partnership," said H.E. Hervé Delphin, Ambassador of the European Union.
Since 2004, Erasmus+ has awarded more than 7500 short-term and long- term scholarships to Indian nationals, and over 2,500 Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degrees, which is one of the most competitive and prestigious academic opportunities globally.
About the Erasmus+ Programme:
The Erasmus+ programme, launched in 1987, stands for European Region Action Scheme for the Mobility of University Students. It is the European Union’s flagship initiative for international mobility and academic exchange. Now in its most ambitious phase (2021–2027), Erasmus+ is the world’s largest mobility and academic exchange programme supporting education, training, youth, and sport. With a budget of €26.2 billion (Rs 2,09,694 crore), it offers opportunities for students, educators, researchers, and institutions worldwide to study, teach, train, and collaborate across borders.
The Erasmus Mundus Joint master’s degree (EMJMD) offers an international study programme, jointly delivered by an international consortium of higher education institutions. The scholarship is awarded on a competitive basis by annual call of proposals and covers tuition fee, travel costs and living allowance. Since 2004, nearly 100,000 students have benefited from the Erasmus Mundus program. The EU-India Student Ambassadors’ Network is designed to amplify awareness of European higher education and research opportunities, while creating a peer-driven community that strengthens ties between young citizens from India and the EU. The 40 ambassadors, selected from 20 universities across 14 states and union territories, represent a diverse and inclusive cross-section of India’s academic landscape.
The cohort includes students from top-ranked technical and research institutions, such as the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, and Indian Institute of Science, as well as prominent multidisciplinary universities, including Jawaharlal Nehru University, the University of Delhi, and the University of Mumbai. The network also draws from emerging innovation hubs, such as the International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad and Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, and regional academic leaders, like Panjab University, the University of Rajasthan, Gauhati University, and the University of Calicut, ensuring a pan-Indian reach.
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First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 9:15 AM IST