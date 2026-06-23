No Tuition, monthly stipend: 75 Indians win fully funded EU scholarships.

The European Union (EU) has awarded 75 Indian students the prestigious Erasmus Mundus Joint Master's Degree (EMJM) scholarships for the 2026-2028 academic cycle, reinforcing India's position as one of the world's largest beneficiaries of the programme. At the same time, the EU has launched a new EU-India Student Ambassadors Network to promote European higher education opportunities across Indian campuses. With nearly 100,000 Indian students currently pursuing higher education studies across Europe, the continent continues to be a preferred destination for Indian students seeking world-class academic and research opportunities.

For Indian students considering overseas education, the announcement highlights a growing trend: Europe is increasingly emerging as an alternative to traditional destinations such as the US, UK, Canada and Australia.

What is the Erasmus Mundus scholarship?

Erasmus Mundus is among the European Union's most prestigious international scholarship programmes.

It funds joint master's degrees offered by a consortium of universities across multiple European countries. Students typically study at two or more universities during the programme and receive a joint or multiple degree upon graduation.

Unlike many overseas education programmes, Erasmus scholarships are fully funded and generally cover:

Tuition fees

Travel costs

Installation expenses

Monthly living allowance



This significantly reduces the financial burden on students pursuing international education.

Why is this significant for India?

India has been the largest recipient of Erasmus Mundus scholarships since 2004 and is among the top three countries globally for the 2026 intake.

The latest cohort of 75 students will study across universities in 15 European countries, including:

France

Germany

Spain

Italy

Belgium

Netherlands

Portugal

Denmark

Finland

Ireland

Austria

Poland

Greece

Romania

Lithuania

The scholars will pursue programmes in high-demand fields such as:

Artificial Intelligence

Cybersecurity

Renewable Energy

Smart Urban Development

Nanosystems

Vaccinology

Pharmaceutical Sciences

The programme also includes humanities and social science disciplines such as literature, cultural studies and gender studies. Additionally, students have selected programmes in literature, social sciences, reflecting the broad spectrum of academic exchange between the two regions.

Why should Indian students care?

The announcement comes at a time when students are increasingly reassessing study-abroad destinations.

Higher visa scrutiny in some countries, rising tuition costs and immigration policy uncertainty have encouraged many students to explore alternatives.

Europe offers several advantages:

Lower education costs

Many European universities charge significantly lower tuition fees than institutions in the US, UK or Australia. Erasmus scholarships remove much of that cost altogether.

Multiple-country exposure

Unlike traditional master's programmes, Erasmus students often study in multiple countries during a single degree programme.

Strong research ecosystem

European universities are globally recognised for research in science, technology, engineering, healthcare and sustainability-related fields.

Global employability

Students graduate with international experience, cross-cultural exposure and networks spanning multiple countries.

What is the new EU-India Student Ambassadors Network?

Alongside the scholarship announcement, the EU launched the EU-India Student Ambassadors Network.

The initiative brings together 40 student ambassadors from 20 universities across India. Their role will be to:

Promote European education opportunities

Share study-abroad experiences

Increase awareness of scholarships and research collaborations

Strengthen people-to-people ties between India and Europe

The ambassadors represent institutions across 14 states and union territories.

How big is Europe's appeal among Indian students?

According to the EU, nearly 100,000 Indian students are currently pursuing higher education across Europe. The bloc says Europe continues to attract students seeking world-class education, research opportunities and international mobility.

The number is likely to grow as European countries increasingly compete for global talent through scholarships, post-study work opportunities and international student-friendly policies.

Who should consider Erasmus?

The programme may be particularly attractive for:

Students seeking fully funded master's degrees

STEM graduates interested in research-intensive programmes

Candidates looking for international exposure across multiple countries

Students concerned about rising education costs

Those seeking alternatives to traditional study-abroad destinations