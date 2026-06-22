Canada changes citizenship rules, old family records may not be enough

Canada has tightened the documentary requirements for citizenship-by-descent applications, requiring applicants to submit official records directly issued by government authorities for every generation in their family line.

The move could make the process more demanding for members of the Indian diaspora seeking Canadian citizenship through parents, grandparents or earlier ancestors.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has updated its proof of citizenship guidance and the CIT 0014 application checklist, raising the standard of evidence needed to establish a connection to a Canadian ancestor, according to a report by CIC News based on the updated IRCC instructions.

The changes follow reviews of some previously approved citizenship cases where Canadian authorities found that the submitted evidence did not sufficiently prove the applicant’s family connection.

Genealogy records no longer enough as primary proof

One of the biggest changes is the requirement for documents to come from the “original source authority.” This means applicants must provide records issued by the official body that created or maintains the document, such as provincial vital statistics offices, civil registries or government archives.

Earlier, applicants could rely on secondary sources, including genealogy platforms, to support their claims. However, IRCC now considers such records only as research tools and not as primary evidence of citizenship lineage.

For example, a family history record found on an online genealogy website may help an applicant identify where a birth or marriage record exists, but the final document submitted to IRCC must come from the official authority that maintains that record.

Applicants must prove the full family chain

The updated rules place greater focus on proving an uninterrupted line of descent. Applicants now need to provide reliable documents showing both parentage and citizenship connections across each relevant generation.

This means a person claiming citizenship through a Canadian grandparent or great-grandparent may need to submit multiple records linking every generation, rather than only proving their relationship with the Canadian relative.

Documents such as birth certificates, marriage certificates and other official records may be required to establish the connection, especially where surnames have changed between generations.

According to CIC News, IRCC has also expanded guidance on documents proving Canadian citizenship of a parent, grandparent or earlier ancestor, reinforcing the need for a complete chain of evidence.

What happens if records are unavailable?

IRCC has also clarified the process for cases where official documents cannot be obtained.

Applicants who are unable to provide records from the original authority must now explain the reason in writing and provide evidence showing attempts made to obtain the document.

This could include communication with government offices, confirmation that records do not exist or other proof of efforts made to locate the documents.

A simple explanation that a record is unavailable may no longer be sufficient. Applicants may need to demonstrate that they actively tried to obtain the required evidence.

Impact on Indian applicants

The changes are particularly relevant for Indians with Canadian family connections, especially those whose relatives migrated decades ago.

Many applicants may now need to obtain older government records from different countries or provinces, which could increase the time and effort required before submitting an application.

For families with long migration histories, collecting documents across multiple generations could become a major part of the citizenship application process.

The stricter documentation standard may also lead to longer preparation periods, as applicants need to ensure that every record meets IRCC’s requirements before filing their claim.

Applicants who have already applied

Those who have already submitted applications can provide additional documents or explanations through IRCC’s official web form without withdrawing their applications, according to the updated guidance.

Applicants receiving requests for further information or reviews are expected to address the specific concerns raised by immigration authorities and provide stronger documentary evidence where required.

IRCC’s updated checklist and instructions advise applicants to use the latest version of the CIT 0014 form while preparing proof-of-citizenship applications.

With citizenship-by-descent claims facing closer scrutiny, applicants are likely to need more careful document preparation to avoid delays or additional reviews.