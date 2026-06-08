Quebec expands work permit access for spouses of PR applicants

Quebec in Canada has widened work permits for spouses and common-law partners of certain permanent residence applicants, offering relief to families waiting for immigration decisions and potentially benefiting many professionals living in the province.

immigration candidates to obtain an open work permit. This would enable them to work legally in Quebec while their family’s permanent residence process is underway. The new temporary measure, announced by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on June 5, 2026, allows eligible spouses of skilled workercandidates to obtain an open work permit. This would enable them to work legally in Quebec while their family’s permanent residence process is underway.

The policy took effect immediately and will remain in force until December 31, 2026.

What has changed?

Under the temporary public policy, spouses and common-law partners of applicants under Quebec’s skilled worker selection programme can now apply for an open work permit if the principal applicant has already been invited to seek permanent selection and has submitted a permanent selection application, known as a Demande de sélection permanente (DSP).

An open work permit gives the holder greater flexibility because it is not tied to a specific employer. Under the new policy, eligible spouses can work for almost any employer in Quebec without having to secure a separate employer-sponsored work permit.

The permit, however, is restricted to Quebec and cannot be used for employment in other Canadian provinces or territories.

Why is this significant?

For many immigrant families, one spouse often secures a job and immigration pathway first, while the accompanying partner faces restrictions on employment during the lengthy processing period.

The inability of spouses to work can create financial pressure, increase dependence on a single income and make settlement more difficult.

The new measure is designed to address that gap by allowing eligible spouses to enter the labour market earlier. It also helps Quebec employers facing workforce shortages by expanding the pool of legally authorised workers already residing in the province.

Relief for families

Quebec continues to attract skilled foreign workers in sectors such as information technology, engineering, healthcare, artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced manufacturing. Indian professionals form an important part of this talent pool.

For families planning a long-term future in Canada, the policy could make relocation more attractive. A spouse who can work during the permanent residence process may be able to contribute to household income, gain Canadian work experience and integrate more quickly into the local labour market.

The change may be particularly valuable for families navigating rising living costs in major Quebec cities such as Montreal and Quebec City.

Other benefits under the policy

The temporary public policy also eases some standard work permit requirements.

Key features include:

• Eligible spouses can apply for a Quebec-restricted open work permit.

• Many applicants may benefit from exemptions from the Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) process, which is normally required for many employer-specific work permits.

• Individuals seeking to restore their temporary resident status may also benefit from the policy, provided they apply within 90 days of their status expiring.

• Permit holders can work for most employers in Quebec without obtaining a new job offer for immigration purposes.

Who can apply?

To qualify, the principal applicant must have:

• Received an invitation to apply for permanent selection under Quebec's skilled worker programme.

• Submitted a valid permanent selection application (DSP) under the Programme de sélection des travailleurs qualifiés (PSTQ).

The spouse or common-law partner must meet the eligibility requirements specified by IRCC when applying for the work permit.

Applicants are required to use the code PPTR2PRQC2026 in the Job Title field of the work permit application.

What applicants should do

Prospective applicants should carefully review the eligibility conditions before submitting an application. As the policy is temporary and scheduled to expire at the end of 2026, eligible families may benefit from applying as early as possible.

For professionals already in Quebec or planning a move under the province's skilled worker pathways, the measure offers a practical way to reduce financial uncertainty while waiting for permanent residence-related decisions.

Although the policy does not change permanent residence eligibility requirements, it gives spouses an opportunity to participate in the workforce sooner, making the transition to life in Quebec easier for many immigrant families.