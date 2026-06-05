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Home / Immigration / France eases EU Blue Card rules for skilled foreign workers: Details

France eases EU Blue Card rules for skilled foreign workers: Details

Salary thresholds lowered, processing quickened and permanent residency path shortened as France steps up efforts to attract global talent

France, France Flag

France, France Flag (Photo: Reuters)

Amit Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2026 | 1:42 PM IST

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France’s EU Blue Card programme has made it easier for highly skilled foreign professionals, including Indians, to live and work in the country. The reforms aim to help employers fill talent shortages in sectors such as technology, engineering, healthcare, research and clean energy.
 
The changes — announced in a decree published in France’s Official Journal earlier this week — mark one of the most significant liberalisations of France’s skilled migration framework in recent years and could strengthen the country’s appeal among Indian professionals considering opportunities in Europe.
 

What has changed?

Under the revised rules, France has relaxed several key requirements linked to the EU Blue Card, a residence and work permit designed for highly qualified non-European Union nationals.
 
One of the biggest changes is the reduction in the salary threshold. Eligible applicants will now need a job offer paying at least 1.5 times the average gross salary in France, compared with higher requirements that often acted as a barrier for some skilled workers.
 
The government has also promised faster decision-making. Blue Card applications are now expected to be processed within 30 days, a sharp improvement from timelines that could previously stretch to several months.

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The reforms also widen access to the programme by expanding the list of occupations facing labour shortages. Additional roles in information technology, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, renewable energy and healthcare have been included under simplified procedures.
 

Easier for families

Another notable change relates to accompanying family members.
Spouses of EU Blue Card holders will now be able to enter the French labour market immediately after arrival, without having to secure a separate work permit. This is expected to make relocation more attractive for skilled professionals who are moving with their families.
 
For many migrants, employment opportunities for spouses play a crucial role in deciding whether to accept overseas assignments. By removing administrative hurdles, France is aligning itself with other countries that offer more family-friendly migration pathways.
 

Faster route to long-term residence

The reforms also improve settlement prospects.
 
Blue Card holders who satisfy integration requirements will now be able to apply for long-term residence after three years instead of five. The shorter timeline could make France a more attractive destination for professionals seeking greater stability and long-term career opportunities within Europe.
 
A quicker path to permanent residence may be particularly relevant for Indian professionals who are looking beyond temporary assignments and considering longer-term relocation options.
 

Why this matters for Indians

India has emerged as one of the largest sources of highly skilled international talent, particularly in information technology, engineering, consulting, finance and scientific research.
 
France has been actively strengthening economic and educational ties with India over the past few years. The latest immigration reforms appear to complement that broader strategy by making it easier for qualified Indian workers to enter the French labour market.
 
The changes could also improve France's competitiveness against traditional destinations such as Germany, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia, all of which have been competing aggressively for skilled foreign workers.
 
For Indian professionals, the combination of lower salary requirements, faster visa processing, broader occupational eligibility and improved family benefits could make France a more viable option than before
.

Sectors likely to benefit

The revised rules are expected to create opportunities for professionals in areas where France faces persistent talent shortages, including:
  • Software development and IT services
  • Artificial intelligence and data science
  • Cybersecurity
  • Engineering and advanced manufacturing
  • Renewable energy and sustainability
  • Medical and healthcare professions
  • Scientific research and innovation
Candidates with specialised skills and relevant work experience in these sectors may find it easier to qualify under the updated framework.
 

What applicants should do

Professionals interested in pursuing opportunities in France should review the latest eligibility conditions before applying. While the reforms simplify several aspects of the process, applicants will still need to meet qualification, employment and documentation requirements associated with the EU Blue Card scheme.
 
Prospective applicants should monitor official French immigration guidance and consult French consular authorities for detailed instructions, required documents and application procedures.
 
The new rules are already in effect, signalling France's intent to attract a larger share of global skilled talent at a time when many advanced economies are facing growing labour shortages. For Indian professionals seeking international career opportunities, the revised EU Blue Card regime could open a more accessible route to working and building a long-term future in France.

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First Published: Jun 05 2026 | 1:42 PM IST

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