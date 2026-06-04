US World Cup visa priority may delay student applications this year: Report

As thousands of Indian students prepare to begin their studies in the United States this autumn, a new visa processing policy linked to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is raising concerns.

The US government has introduced a special system to prioritise visa appointments for visitors attending the 2026 FIFA World Cup . While the system is meant to manage visiting football fans, education sector experts warn that it could be at the expense of student visa applicants during the busiest part of the academic admissions cycle.

According to a report by The PIE News, US consular offices are increasingly prioritising World Cup-related visa appointments, pushing F-1 student visa and J-1 exchange visitor applications further down the queue at a time when many students are seeking approval for the 2026-27 academic year.

Why are student visas facing delays?

The US Department of State introduced the FIFA Priority Appointment Scheduling System (FIFA PASS) earlier this year, allowing verified World Cup ticket holders to obtain faster visa interview appointments.

The policy has reportedly led several embassies and consulates to divert resources towards processing visitor visas for football fans. Education experts cited by The PIE News said the shift has resulted in longer waiting times for student visa interviews in several countries, including key international education markets.

The issue comes at a crucial period. Summer months typically see the highest demand for student visa processing as universities prepare for August and September intakes.

According to The PIE News, some institutions and education advisers have reported sharp reductions in available J-1 visa interview appointments for exchange programmes and summer work-travel schemes.

Why Indian students should pay attention

India is one of the largest sources of international students for the United States. With more than 140,000 Indian students enrolled in US institutions, any disruption in visa processing can have significant consequences.

A delayed visa interview can force students to defer admission, postpone travel plans, or in some cases lose access to housing arrangements, scholarships, or programme opportunities.

Education consultants have also reported growing anxiety among students applying for undergraduate, postgraduate and exchange programmes beginning later this year.

Importantly, there has been no formal suspension or cap on student visas. The challenge appears to stem from operational capacity constraints rather than a policy decision to restrict international students.

Echoes of last year's disruption

Experts see similarities with the visa interview pause introduced in 2025.

Speaking to The PIE News at the NAFSA 2026 conference in Orlando, Zuzana Cepla Wootson, deputy director of federal policy at the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration, said the shift in priorities was worrying because international student visa processing had traditionally been treated as a priority area.

She noted that last year's temporary visa interview pause created delays that extended through summer. Subsequent visa data showed a 36 per cent year-on-year decline in student visa issuances between June and August 2025, which many sector observers linked to a broader fall in international enrolments.

According to Wootson, the cumulative effect of multiple immigration and visa-related policies could continue to affect international students' ability to study in the US.

Broader implications for US universities

The concerns extend beyond individual students.

A coalition of 32 organisations led by the American Council on Education has reportedly urged the US State Department to ensure efficient visa processing during the peak season. The group warned that delays could weaken future talent pipelines and create uncertainty for universities dependent on international enrolment.

Sector representatives also argue that international students contribute significantly to local economies. Wootson cited evidence suggesting that every three international students in the US help create or sustain one domestic job.

At the same time, competing study destinations are becoming increasingly attractive. Experts speaking at the NAFSA conference pointed to growing international education opportunities in countries such as Germany and China, alongside more established destinations including Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia.

What should Indian students do now?

Students planning to travel to the US for the 2026-27 academic year may consider taking the following steps:

Book visa appointments as early as possible.

Regularly monitor visa wait times through official US government channels.

Keep all academic and financial documentation ready before the interview.

Stay in touch with universities regarding potential flexibility on arrival dates.

Track updates from the US embassy and consulates in India.

While officials expect pressure on the system to ease after the World Cup period, the current situation highlights how non-academic events can influence international student mobility. For Indian students heading to the US this year, securing a visa appointment early could prove just as important as obtaining an admission offer.