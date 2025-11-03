Monday, November 03, 2025 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Immigration raids 'haven't gone far enough', says Trump despite backlash

Immigration raids 'haven't gone far enough', says Trump despite backlash

Trump said the tactics used by immigration agents were acceptable 'because you have to get the people out'

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump also said that he could use the Insurrection Act to use professional military, instead of the National Guard. Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By María Paula Mijares Torres
 
President Donald Trump said that immigration raids “haven’t gone far enough” despite videos showing physical confrontations among federal agents, immigrants and protesters.
 
“I think they haven’t gone far enough because we’ve been held back by the judges, by the liberal judges that were put in by Biden and by Obama,” Trump said in an interview with CBS’ 60 Minutes, when asked if he approved of tactics shown in videos such as throwing people to the ground, smashing car windows and using tear gas in residential neighbourhoods. 
 
Trump said the tactics used by immigration agents were acceptable “because you have to get the people out.” Trump also repeated his claim that many of those detained had criminal records. 
 

Trump also said that he could use the Insurrection Act to use professional military, instead of the National Guard, to US cities “if I wanted to.”
 
“If you had to send in the Army or you had to send in the Marines I’d do that in a heartbeat,” he said. “And no judge could challenge that.”
 
The Insurrection Act allows the president to send in military troops when local forces are overwhelmed. The last president to use it was in 1992, when President George H.W. Bush called in troops to quell riots in Los Angeles. State and local officials say the size of the protests against Trump’s immigration raids are not out of control. 
 
The president’s comments come after his administration expanded a federal program that deputizes local police to enforce immigration laws, signing up nearly 16,000 officers across 40 states as part of an effort to boost deportations, according to data reviewed by Bloomberg News. 
 
While the expansion has led to more arrests, especially in Florida, many local agencies are reluctant to participate. The deployment has also raised concerns about racial profiling, wrongful arrests, and political pressure on law enforcement to align with federal immigration crackdowns.

Topics : Donald Trump Trump’s immigration agenda immigration laws US immigration policy

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

