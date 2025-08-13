Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Immigration / US to end 'Dropbox' visa renewals from Sept 2: Students, workers to be hit

US to end 'Dropbox' visa renewals from Sept 2: Students, workers to be hit

US to scrap 'Dropbox' visa renewals for most work, student categories from Sept 2, 2025, forcing in-person interviews and likely delays in India

US to scrap interview waiver facility for most work and student visa renewals. Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The United States will soon shut down its Interview Waiver Programme—better known as the ‘Dropbox’ facility—for most non-immigrant visas, including work and student categories. The change takes effect from September 2, 2025, and will force the majority of applicants to attend in-person interviews, even if they have a clean visa history.
 
For years, Dropbox allowed eligible travellers to skip the face-to-face interview and submit documents at a designated location instead. It was a faster, less stressful option, particularly for Indian professionals and students. But as part of US President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act”, signed on July 4, the policy is being rolled back in the name of “enhancing security” and tightening screening.
 
 
Immigration attorney Emily Neumann warned, “If you’re planning international travel or visa renewal this autumn, don’t assume you’re eligible for interview waiver (Dropbox) processing anymore. The State Department is ending waiver eligibility for most visa categories, including H-1B, L-1, F-1, and J-1.”
 

What is changing under the new policy

 
• Most interview waivers for visa renewals, including H-1B, H-4, L1, F, M, O1 and J, will end.
• Children under 14 and seniors over 79 will no longer qualify.

• Only certain diplomatic or official visas—A, G, NATO and TECRO—remain eligible.
• A narrow set of B-1/B-2 tourist and business visa renewals can still avoid interviews, but only under strict criteria.
• Even if you qualify, a consular officer can still require an interview. 
 

Why the change hits India hard

 
India is among the top users of the Dropbox service. US consulates in India already face some of the world’s longest visa wait times, and removing this facility is expected to:
 
• Spike demand for interview slots
• Push wait times into several months
• Disrupt project schedules for companies employing H-1B staff
• Delay academic plans for students
 
Some applicants have already seen Dropbox slots for August and September cancelled, with instructions to book in-person interviews instead.
 

What applicants should do if appointments are cancelled

 
• Check your email for a cancellation notice from your US consular post.
• Log in to your visa profile to confirm and rebook.
• Restart the application to respond to updated eligibility questions.
• Note that cancellations do not count towards your maximum number of reschedules.
 

Practical impact for travellers and employers

 
“The impact of these changes will be immediate and far-reaching,” said immigration lawyer Reddy. “Consular posts will see increased demand for appointments, especially in high-volume categories such as student and work visas. Wait times, backlogs and delays are expected through the autumn and holiday seasons.”
 
Reddy added, “Anyone in the United States on valid status but with an expired visa—or whose most recent visa was in a different category—should be cautious about travelling. These individuals will now need an in-person interview before re-entering the US, and given the risk of delays or denials, non-essential travel should be avoided.”
 

Steps to prepare for the change

 
• Begin the DS-160 application early and pay the MRV fee promptly.
• Gather all supporting documents in advance.
• Monitor the website of your local US embassy or consulate for updates.
• Allow extra time for both interview booking and visa processing.
• Employers should adjust onboarding or travel plans for staff accordingly.
 

Who can still use the interview waiver

 
A narrow set of applicants will retain interview waiver eligibility:
 
• Diplomatic and official visas: A-1, A-2, C-3 (except attendants/servants), G-1 to G-4, NATO-1 to NATO-6, and TECRO E-1.
• Certain B-1/B-2 tourist and business visa or Border Crossing Card renewals—only if the previous visa was full-validity, expired within the last 12 months, was issued when the applicant was over 18, and is being renewed in the same category in the country of nationality or residence, with no prior refusals or ineligibility.
 
Even then, consular officers may require an interview at their discretion.

Topics : US visa US immigration policy immigration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

