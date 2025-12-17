Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 02:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / 10 schools in Ahmedabad get bomb threat, turns out to be hoax after search

10 schools in Ahmedabad get bomb threat, turns out to be hoax after search

As a precautionary measure, these schools declared a holiday for the afternoon shift as the morning shift was already over when they received the emails

Representative Image: As many as 10 private schools in Ahmedabad received an email on Wednesday threatening bomb blasts. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As many as 10 private schools in Ahmedabad received an email on Wednesday threatening bomb blasts, which later turned out to be a hoax as nothing suspicious was found during searches, police said.

As a precautionary measure, these schools declared a holiday for the afternoon shift as the morning shift was already over when they received the emails, having a common text, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 1, Harshad Patel said.

After being alerted, police, along with the bomb detection and disposal squad, dog squad and anti-sabotage teams, reached the schools and conducted a thorough search, Patel told reporters.

"In the email sent to the schools, it was claimed that bomb blasts will be carried out in these establishments during the afternoon. As a precautionary measure, these schools declared a holiday for the afternoon shift as the morning shift was already over," he said.

 

"Our teams reached the schools and conducted a thorough search. However, nothing suspicious was found. Cybercrime teams are now investigating the source of these emails and who was behind them," Patel said.

The exact contents of these emails are not disclosed because the matter is under investigation, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

