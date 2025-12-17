Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 01:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi Police arrests 5 in murder of Lawrence Bishnoi's former aide Parry

Delhi Police arrests 5 in murder of Lawrence Bishnoi's former aide Parry

Inderpreet Singh alias Parry, a former close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was killed on December 1 in Sector 26 shortly after he left a club

arrest

Delhi Police has arrested five members of the Aarzoo-Anmol Bishnoi-Harry Boxer syndicate | Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Police has arrested five members of the Aarzoo-Anmol Bishnoi-Harry Boxer syndicate in connection with the murder of a rival gangster in Chandigarh earlier this month, police sources said on Wednesday.

Inderpreet Singh alias Parry, a former close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was killed on December 1 in Sector 26 shortly after he left a club. He was seated in his SUV when a shooter fired at him from close range and fled with accomplices. Parry was rushed to hospital but died on the way, the sources said.

Police had suspected inter-gang rivalry behind the killing.

Parry was earlier associated with the Bishnoi gang but was believed to have shifted his allegiance to Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar. A resident of Sector 33 in Chandigarh, he had multiple criminal cases registered against him in the Union territory and Punjab, including attempt to murder, extortion, assault, rioting and offences under the Arms Act.

 

His association with Bishnoi dated back to their time in college, where they entered student politics through the Students Organisation of Panjab University in 2010. The two were jailed together in the past.

Soon after the killing, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility through a social media post, saying the murder was carried out to avenge the killing of their financier in Dubai.

According to the police, the accused had been absconding and were wanted in multiple cases across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. Those arrested include the executors of the murder of national-level kabaddi player Sonu Nolta and Ashu Mahajan, a bar and restaurant owner, the source added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jitendra Singh

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Jitendra Singh moves SHANTI Bill for consideration in Lok Sabha

Supreme Court, SC

SC asks Centre, SCBA to suggest steps to prevent shoe-hurling incidents

India Bangladesh

Bangladesh envoy summoned after threat to Indian High Commission in Dhaka

Supreme Court, SC

SC defers hearing in West Bengal VC appointment matter to January

Vikram Bhatt

Why were Bollywood filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, his wife arrested in Mumbai?

Topics : Delhi Police Arrested Arrest

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO AllotmentGujarat Kidney IPOParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBGMI Redeem CodesBS-VI Rule in DelhiIPL 2026 AuctionPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon