100 bodies recovered: Major General VT Mathew on Wayanad landslide

Wayanad: View of the spot where a landslide occured due to heavy rains at Chooralmala, in Wayanad district, Kerala, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. At least 90 people were killed and 128 injured, according to officials. (Photo: PTI)

Major General VT Mathew, General Officer Commanding, Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area, said on Thursday said that more than 100 bodies have been recovered after multiple devastating landslides struck Wayanad in Kerala, adding that over 500 Army personnel are engaged in the search and rescue operation. Two massive landslides struck Mundakkai and Churalmala in Wayanad in the early hours of July 30, causing extensive destruction, and 167 people were declared dead in the aftermath of the landslides, as per the Kerala Revenue Department. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "We have been here supporting the Kerala government and people since the 30th July morning. We have recovered 100+ bodies, and the overall body count is much more. We have also rescued so many people," the Major General said.

He further said that the construction of the bridge would be completed by 10 am today (Thursday).

"Almost all those who needed help were rescued, and now we need to get into the houses and see if people are trapped there, for that we need heavy equipment. The bridge construction will be completed by 10 am today, and after that, we will be able to bring the heavy equipment to the site and start looking for people. We have been doing the bridge construction day and night, it is going to be completed today and it will change the dynamics of the search and rescue operation. We will also use our dog squad; 500 plus Army personnel are on the job," he added.

Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister Veena George informed that over 154 bodies to the district administration.

"We have handed over 154 bodies to the district administration. We are taking genetic samples of the recovered body parts. Our CM asked for the support of the Army and Airforce and we were provided with that support. CM will come to Wayanad today and will convene an official meeting," Veena George said.

Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that the Kerala government could have minimised the losses in Wayanad, the Kerala Health Minister called it "unfortunate."

"It is quite unfortunate that such a statement has been made. The District Disaster Management Authority has all the data. There are landslide-prone areas everywhere in Kerala," she said.

On Wednesday, the Home Minister said that the Kerala government could have minimized the losses in Wayanad if they had become alert after the Central government's warning about potential landslides and the risk to people's lives.

"Early warning was given, that is why on July 23, we sent 9 teams of NDRF, and three more were sent yesterday. Had they become alert the day the NDRF teams landed, a lot could have been saved. But this is the time to stand with the government and the people of Kerala. Irrespective of the party politics, the Narendra Modi government will stand with the people of Kerala," Amit Shah said.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is travelling to Wayanad from Kozhikode, along with chief secretary, Dr V Venu and DGP, Shaik Darvesh Sahib.

Union Minister George Kurien, who also took stock of the situation said that he has been sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that several columns of the army and NDRF are here and two columns of DSE are here already.

"I am being sent here by the prime minister... Several columns of the army and NDRF are here and two columns of DSE are already here. The Army and Air Force have had their six helicopters here since yesterday, including one Navy helicopter. They are dropping food because some people are without connection. They are that way. They aren't getting any food or anything because only one road is there to reach the villages and it is damaged... Yesterday morning, the PM declared the compensation of Rs 2 lakhs from the centre for the relatives of the persons who lost their lives and Rs 50,000 for the injured. In the early morning itself, the prime minister's office contacted me, and I was directed to reach here," Kurien told ANI.

The Madras Engineers Group team is making steady progress towards finishing the bridge at Choorlamalai.

"The Madras Engineers Group (MEG) team is making steady progress towards finishing the bridge at Choorlamalai, demonstrating perseverance and dedication even in the face of adverse weather conditions and rising water levels," PRO Defence Kochi posted on X.

Rescue operations are being intensified, political leaders are engaged in discussions, and financial aid is being mobilised for the region.

The first landslide occurred in Mundakkai, a town, and the second in Chooralmala. The massive landslides wreaked havoc in the region, damaging houses and roads, uprooting trees, and swelling water bodies, which hindered rescue operations. Relief and rescue efforts are currently underway.