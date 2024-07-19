Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Kerala expects heavy rains in next few days, IMD issues alert

The India Meteorological Department on Friday said Kerala will receive heavy to very heavy rains in the next few days due to weather conditions and wind patterns prevailing over peninsular India.

Rainfall, Kerala rainfall

The IMD also issued an orange alert in the four northern Kerala districts (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram/Wayanad
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 1:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The India Meteorological Department on Friday said Kerala will receive heavy to very heavy rains in the next few days due to weather conditions and wind patterns prevailing over peninsular India.
The IMD said that a low pressure trough located from north Kerala coast to south Gujarat coast, another well marked low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and the strong westerly/ northwesterly winds along the Kerala coast would result in moderate to heavy rains in the southern state for the next five days.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The IMD also issued an orange alert in the four northern Kerala districts of Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod for the day and a yellow alert in five other districts.
An orange alert means very heavy rain (6 cm to 20 cm). A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.
Heavy rains in the state, especially in the northern Malabar region, caused flooding, uprooting of trees, minor landslides and traffic snarls.
In Wayanad, due to flooding of the Muthanga National Highway (NH 766), 25 vehicles with around 400 passengers were stranded there for several hours since midnight, the district administration said.

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Airlines including IndiGo, SpiceJet suffer after Microsoft global outage

IMD weather 2024: Red alert for heavy rainfall in T'gana, K'taka, Odisha

Gonda train accident: Death toll rises to 4, number of injured at 32

Check-in systems down: IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa ops hit by major tech glitch

CBI questions Ranchi MBBS student in connection with NEET-UG paper leak

The people were rescued to safety following an over three-hour long operation by the fire department with the support of the police, forest officials and locals of the area, it said.
Besides that, till Friday morning, more than 2,300 people have been relocated to the 42 camps set up in the hill district in view of the incessant rains, which have led to a dangerous rise in water levels of rivers, partially damaged around 29 homes and destroyed crops on 125 hectares of land.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Heavy rains prompt warnings, travel bans in many Kerala districts

SC refuses to entertain plea of two convicts in Bilkis Bano's case

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's low, down 500 pts; Nifty near 24,600 in near broad-based selling

Ex- IAS Ranchhodbhai fined Rs 1L for filing frivolous plea against J-K LG

Avantel's Q1FY25 net profits tank 39% QoQ: stock hits 10% lower circuit

Topics : kerala floods Rain Kerala govt India Meteorological Department Flood in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHUL Q1 PreviewDisability Quota in UPSC ExamLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateNothing Phone 2a PlusBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon