close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Railways activates disaster management set-up to tackle Cyclone Biparjoy

The railways has activated its disaster management set-up to minimize the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy, which is likely to make landfall in Gujarat this week, officials said on Monday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Indian Railways deemed to cancel up to 170 trains on August 11.

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 8:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The railways has activated its disaster management set-up to minimize the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy, which is likely to make landfall in Gujarat this week, officials said on Monday.

The railways has identified vulnerable sections on its network, including Bhavnagar, Mahuva, Veraval to Porbandar, Okha to Hapa, and Gandhidham area.

The landfall is predicted to occur near Mandvi-Jakhau Port in the evening of the 14th.

'Biparjoy' is likely to make landfall near the Jakhau port in Kutch district on Thursday afternoon as a "very severe cyclonic storm" with the maximum wind speed reaching up to 150 kilometres per hour, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

Railway officials said the national transporter has implemented various measures to ensure the safety of its network and passengers and minimize the impact of the cyclone.

It has activated the disaster management room at the zonal railway headquarters and round-the-clock manning by various departments. It has also created operation of emergency control rooms at divisional headquarters in Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Ahmedabad, and Gandhidham.

Also Read

PMO holds high-level review meeting on situation in Uttarakhand's Joshimath

G-20 working on Disaster Risk Reduction under India's presidency: Report

Indian Railways denies IRCTC data breach but launches investigation

Railways earns Rs 191,162 cr revenue in FY23; Rs 41k cr more than last year

Railways looks to get up to Rs 2 trillion from freight operations in FY24

India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant lauds Goa for showcasing rich culture

Ahead of polls, Rajasthan govt gears up to publicise its welfare schemes

Bike taxis cannot operate in capital until Delhi govt frames a policy: SC

PM Modi to distribute 70,000 appointment letters to recruits on June 13

Mumbai to observe 'No Honking Day' on Wednesday to curb noise pollution

"Regular monitoring of wind speed at multiple locations and instructions to regulate or stop trains if wind velocity exceeds 50 kmph, formation of online groups for real-time monitoring and co-ordination, and continuous monitoring of cyclone-related information on mausam.imd.gov.in website are some of the measures suggested by the rail ministry.

It has instructed zones to ensure availability of sufficient diesel locomotives and rakes for emergency evacuation. It has also suspended loading of double-stack containers and restriction on their movement.

It has also ordered a review of passenger train schedules and necessary decisions based on the cyclone situation.

Relief trains have been readies and counselling of loco pilots and assistant loco pilots regarding safety protocols during cyclone/storm conditions is being done.

"Instructions have been issued to keep doors and windows of coaches open for the free passage of wind. Intensive footplate inspections have been conducted for close monitoring.

"Arrangements for the availability of fully fuelled diesel locomotives and filled RCD (railway consumer depot) fuel tanks back to normal operations after cyclone in case road infrastructure for RCD fuel movement is hampered," it said, adding that alternative communication arrangements have also been made.

As part of arrangements for stranded passengers, the railways said, catering stalls will remain open during the cyclone period with sufficient stock of water and food materials. Help desks have been opened at various stations in the vulnerable areas.

Tie-ups with state transport services for shifting of passengers to their destination, if needed, have also been made.

In a statement, the railways said, "The wind velocity is being measured and monitored hourly basis in order to impose traffic restrictions for movement on bridges (maximum wind speed of 60 kmph). Monsoon precautions shall also be implemented fully. Identification and cutting of vulnerable trees near the track.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Railways Disaster management

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 8:28 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Sebi to auction 61 Saradha Group property on July 17 to recover money

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
2 min read

'Defamatory' remarks against PM: HC extends relief to Rahul till Aug 2

legal, law, judiciary, order
3 min read

Govt transfers Rs 1.18 trn as third instalment of tax devolution to states

tax
2 min read

Most Popular

Evacuations begin as 'extremely severe' cyclone heads for India, Pakistan

Cyclone Biparjoy
2 min read

Quality check: India needs to restore faith in the 'world's pharmacy'

pharmaceutical sector, pharma sector, medicines, meds
4 min read

RBI to look into companies that do not cooperate with credit rating firms

Rating agencies: Derated and now berated
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon