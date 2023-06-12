Railways activates disaster management set-up to tackle Cyclone Biparjoy

The railways has activated its disaster management set-up to minimize the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy, which is likely to make landfall in Gujarat this week, officials said on Monday.

The railways has identified vulnerable sections on its network, including Bhavnagar, Mahuva, Veraval to Porbandar, Okha to Hapa, and Gandhidham area.

The landfall is predicted to occur near Mandvi-Jakhau Port in the evening of the 14th.

'Biparjoy' is likely to make landfall near the Jakhau port in Kutch district on Thursday afternoon as a "very severe cyclonic storm" with the maximum wind speed reaching up to 150 kilometres per hour, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

Railway officials said the national transporter has implemented various measures to ensure the safety of its network and passengers and minimize the impact of the cyclone.

It has activated the disaster management room at the zonal railway headquarters and round-the-clock manning by various departments. It has also created operation of emergency control rooms at divisional headquarters in Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Ahmedabad, and Gandhidham.

"Regular monitoring of wind speed at multiple locations and instructions to regulate or stop trains if wind velocity exceeds 50 kmph, formation of online groups for real-time monitoring and co-ordination, and continuous monitoring of cyclone-related information on mausam.imd.gov.in website are some of the measures suggested by the rail ministry.

It has instructed zones to ensure availability of sufficient diesel locomotives and rakes for emergency evacuation. It has also suspended loading of double-stack containers and restriction on their movement.

It has also ordered a review of passenger train schedules and necessary decisions based on the cyclone situation.

Relief trains have been readies and counselling of loco pilots and assistant loco pilots regarding safety protocols during cyclone/storm conditions is being done.

"Instructions have been issued to keep doors and windows of coaches open for the free passage of wind. Intensive footplate inspections have been conducted for close monitoring.

"Arrangements for the availability of fully fuelled diesel locomotives and filled RCD (railway consumer depot) fuel tanks back to normal operations after cyclone in case road infrastructure for RCD fuel movement is hampered," it said, adding that alternative communication arrangements have also been made.

As part of arrangements for stranded passengers, the railways said, catering stalls will remain open during the cyclone period with sufficient stock of water and food materials. Help desks have been opened at various stations in the vulnerable areas.

Tie-ups with state transport services for shifting of passengers to their destination, if needed, have also been made.

In a statement, the railways said, "The wind velocity is being measured and monitored hourly basis in order to impose traffic restrictions for movement on bridges (maximum wind speed of 60 kmph). Monsoon precautions shall also be implemented fully. Identification and cutting of vulnerable trees near the track.