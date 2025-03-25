Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 04:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
12,957 new cooperative societies registered in past 2 years, says Amit Shah

Amit Shah said the government had in February 2023 approved the plan for strengthening cooperative movement in the country and deepening its reach up to the grassroots

Amit Shah, Home Minister

The minister informed that 32 states and Union Territories have adopted Model Bye-laws for PACS, or their existing bye-laws are in line with Model Bye-laws. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A total of 12,957 new multi-purpose primary agricultural credit societies, dairy and fishery cooperative societies have been established across the country in past two years, Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday in Parliament.

Shah, in his written reply to the Lok Sabha, said the government had in February 2023 approved the plan for strengthening cooperative movement in the country and deepening its reach up to the grassroots.

The plan entails establishment of new multipurpose Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (M-PACS), Dairy, Fishery Cooperative Societies covering all the panchayats/villages in the country over a period of five years.

As per National Cooperative Database, a total of 12,957 new PACS, Dairy and Fishery Cooperative Societies have been registered across the country as on Janury 27, 2025, Shah added.

 

Out of which, 1,995 new cooperatives have been registered in Rajasthan, 1,535 in Odisha, 1,464 in Uttar Pradesh and 1,118 in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

The minister informed that 32 states and Union Territories have adopted Model Bye-laws for PACS, or their existing bye-laws are in line with Model Bye-laws.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

