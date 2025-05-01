Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 11:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 12 of 48 departments score 100% in Maharashtra govt's 100-day report card

12 of 48 departments score 100% in Maharashtra govt's 100-day report card

As many as 18 other departments have achieved more than 80 per cent of their targets in the 100-day period, Fadnavis said on X

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Fadnavis, after taking charge as chief minister in December last year, had set a 100-day programme for each department (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A dozen of the 48 Maharashtra Government departments have scored a perfect 100 in their 100-day report card, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Thursday.

Fadnavis, after taking charge as chief minister in December last year, had set a 100-day programme for each department, setting ambitious targets. As many as 18 other departments have achieved more than 80 per cent of their targets in the 100-day period, Fadnavis said on X.

Ten departments have achieved between 60 and 79 per cent of their targets, while eight departments have recorded below 60 per cent target achievement, he said.  The departments with 100 per cent target completion include water resources, home, rural development, animal husbandry, ports, higher and technical education, labour, textiles, cultural affairs, mining, dairy development and employment guarantee scheme.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

26/11 Mumbai attacks,

26/11 attack: NIA to record Tahawwur Rana's voice, handwriting samples

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

Kolkata hotel fire: Owner, manager arrested after blaze kills 14 people

Security, Manipur Security

Prohibitory order imposed in Manipur's Tamenglong after 25 injured in clash

PM Modi, president Murmu, Droupadi Murmu

Prez Murmu, PM Modi greet citizens on Gujarat, Maharashtra formation day

Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju flags off Hajj yatris, praises arrangements

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Maharashtra government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 01 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayQ4 Results TodayBank HolidayGold-Silver Price TodayRR vs MI Playing 11Delhi weather TodayIndian Oil Q4 Results 2025International Labour Day 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon