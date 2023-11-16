120 mn tribals benefitted from schemes launched by Centre, says Sonowal

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal joined the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' celebrations with a visit to a tribal village of Barbakra at Urang Basti near Rani on Wednesday.

The Union Minister paid floral tributes to Birsa Munda, the tribal icon whose birth anniversary is celebrated as the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, at the village. Sonowal also spoke on the occasion and interacted with the villagers.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Today is a momentous day for all of India as we celebrate the rich heritage and immense contribution of tribal population towards the cause of nation building. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, more than 12 crore Adivasi people of India have benefitted from multiple government welfare schemes since 2014."

He said, "As Prime Minister, Narendra Modi Ji launched another Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra today, this will make people aware of the various welfare schemes designed to cater their long-awaited needs and demands. With this, people will be made aware of creating awareness and providing benefits of welfare schemes like sanitation facilities, essential financial services, electricity connections, access to LPG cylinders, housing for the poor, food security, proper nutrition, reliable healthcare, clean drinking water, etc. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have been able to build a new India where everyone, irrespective of their social, political, cultural or economic background, has an opportunity to become nation-builders with active contributions in their chosen field during this Amrit Kaal."

"This will enable an ecosystem that is self-sustaining and will propel us to achieve the goal of becoming an Atmanirbhar Bharat by 2047, a vision of PM Narendra Modi ji. I am also confident that the rich heritage of Adivasi culture has an important role to play towards building a strong character of our society, our polity, our identity as a nation, characterised by dynamic multi-cultural existence with a unified sense of nationhood," the Union Minister added further.

