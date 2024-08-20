Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Kolkata rape-murder case: SC forms task force for doctors' workplace safety

Kolkata rape-murder case: SC forms task force for doctors' workplace safety

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud urged all doctors to place their trust in the judiciary, assuring them that the courts are committed to safeguarding their interests

Supreme Court, SC, Top Court

Photo: Shutterstock

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 12:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, ordered the establishment of a national task force to ensure the safety and security of doctors across the country in response to nationwide protests following the rape and murder of a medical professional in Kolkata.

The directive came after a bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud took suo motu cognisance of the heinous crime involving a postgraduate medical student from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The court expressed grave concern, stating that the inability to provide safe working conditions for women deprives them of equality in the workplace.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We are establishing a national task force consisting of doctors from across India to develop strategies ensuring the safety and security of doctors within hospitals,” said CJI Chandrachud. 

“We appeal to all doctors to trust us. We are here to protect you,” he said.

The Supreme Court further noted several critical issues faced by doctors, particularly those working late-night shifts. These include the lack of adequate rest areas, poor hygiene conditions, challenges in managing unruly individuals, insufficient transport facilities post-shift, and malfunctioning security systems such as closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

Additionally, the court raised concerns about inadequate security screenings and the unrestricted access granted to patient families within hospital premises.

The task force, which aims to address these widespread concerns and restore confidence among medical professionals, will include the following members:

More From This Section

Rain, New Delhi Rain, Waterlogging, Delhi Rains

Delhi-NCR reels under heavy rain, severe waterlogging sparks traffic chaos

Kavitha, K Kavitha, Kavitha at court

LIVE news updates: ED tells SC it will file response to BRS leader K Kavitha's bail plea by Aug 22

N Biren Singh, Biren Singh, Biren

CM's fake audio clip being spread to derail peace process: Manipur govt

Doctor Protest, Protest

Kolkata rape-murder: CBI continues probe into RG Kar hospital case

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

IMD weather 2024: Prediction of more rain, alerts in many parts of India


  • Surgeon Vice-Admiral R Sarin
  • Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
  • Dr M Shreenivas
  • Dr Pratima Murty
  • Dr Goverdhan Dutt Puri
  • Dr Saumitra Rawat
  • Prof Anita Saxena
  • Prof Pallavi Sapre
     
  • Dr Padma Srivastava

The suo motu case, titled “In Re: Alleged rape and murder incident of a trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata and related issue,” holds considerable significance as the Calcutta High Court has already intervened, transferring the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The incident has sparked a nationwide outcry, with doctors entering the second week of a strike, causing significant disruptions for patients. The striking doctors are demanding swift justice, with the CBI apprehending the perpetrators and ensuring the harshest penalties. They also seek assurance from the government to prevent the recurrence of such tragedies.

The Supreme Court bench, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, noted the severity of the incident, which has galvanised protests across the nation. The young doctor’s body, bearing severe injury marks, was discovered on August 9 in a seminar hall within the state-run hospital’s chest department.

A civic volunteer was arrested by the Kolkata Police on the day following the incident. Subsequently, on August 13, the Calcutta High Court transferred the investigation to the CBI, which commenced its probe on August 14. The high court’s decision to involve the CBI followed petitions demanding a thorough and impartial investigation.

 

Also Read

Supreme Court, Manipur violence

Kolkata case LIVE updates: SC constitutes 10-member national task-force for doctors' safety

Bengal govt forms SIT to probe RG Kar Medical College on financial issues

Bengal govt forms SIT to probe RG Kar Medical College on financial issues

Protest, Mumbai Protest, Nurse Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

WB health dept launches programme for safety of women in night shifts

arrest

1 arrested for sharing photo of Kolkata victim, issuing threat to Mamata

CBI

Kolkata murder-rape: CBI officers grill RG Kar's ex-principal for 4th day

Topics : D Y Chandrachud Kolkata rape case doctors protests Supreme Court BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon