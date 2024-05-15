Business Standard
14 trapped in Rajasthan copper mine after lift collapse; rescue in progress

The incident occurred when the vigilance team along with senior officials of the state-owned company went inside the mine for an inspection

Fourteen officials and members of a vigilance team of PSU Hindustan Copper Limited were trapped in a mine in Rajasthan's Neem ka Thana district on Tuesday night when a vertical shaft used for transportation of personnel collapsed. Image: Shutter Stoc

ANI Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 8:16 AM IST

At least 14 people are feared trapped after a lift collapsed at Kolihan mine in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district.

The incident took place at Hindustan Copper Limited's (HCL's) copper mine in the late hours of Tuesday and rescue operation is underway.
Ambulances have been rushed to the spot and doctors have been asked to prepare for any situation.
 
BJP MLA Dharmpal Gurjar said, "I had gone to Haryana for the election campaign but when I got this information, I immediately came here. I called everyone and took stock of the entire situation. I have called the SDM here.

The rescue team is engaged and 6-7 ambulances are standing here. The entire administration is on alert. There is no report of any casualties so far; everyone will come out safely."

Further details are awaited.
First Published: May 15 2024 | 7:19 AM IST

