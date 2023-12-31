Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

14567 to be dialed for homeless elderlies in winter: UP social welfare dept

The facility is available across department-run old age homes in all 75 districts of the state, including Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad in western Uttar Pradesh, officials said

Delhi winters, cold wave

Press Trust of India Noida
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2023 | 5:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As harsh winter grips the state, the Uttar Pradesh Social Welfare Department has launched an initiative to provide shelter to the destitute elderly people at old-age homes to protect them from cold weather conditions.
The facility is available across department-run old age homes in all 75 districts of the state, including Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad in western Uttar Pradesh, officials said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The general public can also inform government officials about destitute elderly people by calling the Elder Line on 14567 or the state police's emergency number 112, they said.
The old age homes have facilities for food, warm clothes, medicines, means of entertainment, etc..
Additionally, doctors are also available so that sick elderly people can be treated, if needed, according to officials.
"The state government is continuously working for the safety, health and dignity of the weak and destitute elderly people of the society. For this, adequate arrangements have been made by the government in old age homes.
"A campaign has been started to save destitute elderly people from the cold wave," UP Minister of State for Social Welfare (Independent Charge) Asim Arun told PTI.
The minister has also written a letter to the Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh, seeking cooperation in surveying destitute elderly people and taking them to old age homes with respect.
District Social Welfare Officers across the state are contacting the Superintendent of Police/Commissioner of Police of their district to establish coordination. If the police personnel see any destitute old people during night patrolling, with the help of the Social Welfare Department, they will be taken to old age homes.
Gautam Buddh Nagar Social Welfare Officer Shailendra Bahadur Singh said, "The old age home in this district is located in Dankaur where the elderly destitute can stay in the winter."

Ghaziabad Social Welfare Officer Amarjeet Singh said the district's old age home is located in Duhai area where all facilities have been made available for elderly homeless people.

Also Read

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 10: Movie gets big boost on weekend

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal's movie starts slow

India Shelter IPO allotment: How to check status and refund process?

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 5: Movie continues to struggle

World Population Day 2023: Theme, significance, date and other details

US forces shoot down ballistic missiles in Red Sea, kills Houthi rebels

People finding various channels to express joy on Ram Temple opening: PM

3,000 CAPF troops to move from Odisha to Chhattisgarh to end Naxalism

PM urges people to share creations on Ram Temple, Ayodhya on social media

India in 2023 focused on acquiring new military platforms, weaponry

"The department appeals to the general public to inform us at 14567 or the police at 112 if they find any elderly person spending nights in the open. People can also call on my official number 9151935257 any time," Singh told PTI.
The minimum temperature in several districts of Uttar Pradesh has dipped to a single digit in the last week of December.
The weather department has predicted dense to very dense fog across the state during the first two days of the New Year and light rains in western UP after that.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : homeless Shelter home winter Elderly population

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2023 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon