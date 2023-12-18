India Shelter IPO allotment: How to check status and refund process?

The shares of India Shelter are available at a premium of Rs 168 in the grey market on Monday

India Shelter Finance IPO allotment status: The India Shelter Finance initial public offering (IPO) share allotment is likely to be finalised today, December 18 (Monday).

The investors who applied for the issue can check India Shelter IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, and on the website of stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

India Shelter IPO: What is the price band?

The Rs 1,200 crore worth India Shelter Finance IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 469 to Rs 493 per share. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 1.62 crore equity shares, aggregating Rs 800 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 81 lakh equity shares, aggregating Rs 400 crore.

India Shelter Finance IPO: When did it open for subscription?





The IPO of India Shelter Finance opened for subscription on December 13 and closed on December 15. The Indian Shelter IPO has been subscribed 36.62 times.

India Shelter Finance IPO: Who is the registrar?

The company appointed Kfin Technologies Limited as the official registrar of the public offer.

India Shelter IPO: What is the cost of shares available in the grey market?

The shares of India Shelter are available at a premium of Rs 168 in the grey market on Monday.

India Shelter IPO: How will the company initiate the refund process?

The number of shares allotted can be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process on December 19 (Tuesday) for applicants who were not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on the same day. The India Shelter IPO listing date is scheduled for December 20 (Wednesday)

Below are the steps to check the India Shelter Finance IPO allotment status:

-Visit the registrar's, Kfin Technologies, website link (https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/)

-Choose the company name, "India Shelter Finance Corporation" in the "Select IPO" dropbox

-Select one of the three options to check the status: Application no, demat account, or PAN

-Enter the details as per the option selected

-Enter captcha and click "Submit"





-Your India Shelter IPO allotment status will appear on the screen

Below are the steps to check the the India Shelter IPO allotment status on the BSE website

-Visit allotment page on BSE's official website - India Shelter IPO allotment status check online - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

-Under "Issue Type", select "Equity"

-Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under "Issue name"

-Enter PAN or application number

-Click "I am not a Robot" to confirm your identity

-Click "Submit" button