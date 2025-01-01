Business Standard

Home / India News / 1995-batch IAS officer Bhuvnesh Kumar assumes charge as CEO of UIDAI

1995-batch IAS officer Bhuvnesh Kumar assumes charge as CEO of UIDAI

Kumar also continues to be an Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY)

Bhuvnesh Kumar

Kumar is an IAS officer of the 1995 batch from the Uttar Pradesh cadre. | Photo: PSUWatch

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 9:44 PM IST

Bhuvnesh Kumar has assumed charge as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), an official release said on Wednesday.

Kumar also continues to be an Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

He takes over from Amit Agrawal who has been appointed as the new pharma secretary.

"Bhuvnesh Kumar assumed charge as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Wednesday," an official release said.

Kumar is an IAS officer of the 1995 batch from the Uttar Pradesh cadre.

"A graduate and gold medalist from the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra, he held several important positions both at the Centre and in his cadre state," the release said.

 

Earlier, he also served as the Joint Secretary in MeitY.

In Uttar Pradesh, he served as the Principal Secretary in the Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries.

Previously, he was the Secretary Finance, Secretary MSME, Secretary Technical Education and Divisional Commissioner Department of Land Revenue in the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 9:44 PM IST

