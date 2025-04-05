Saturday, April 05, 2025 | 06:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 1st photo of Woolly Flying Squirrel recorded in Himachal's Miyar Valley

1st photo of Woolly Flying Squirrel recorded in Himachal's Miyar Valley

Woolly Flying Squirrel (Eupetaurus cinereus), endemic to the north-western Himalayas, was long believed to be extinct until it was rediscovered in 1994 after a gap of nearly 70 years

Woolly Flying Squirrel

This rare documentation was made during a camera trapping survey conducted between October 10 and December 4, 2024. | Photo: Himachal Pradesh government

Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The wildlife wing of Himachal Pradesh Forest Department (HPFD) has captured the first-ever photographic evidence of the elusive Woolly Flying Squirrel at Miyar Valley in Lahaul and Spiti district.

This rare documentation was made during a camera trapping survey conducted between October 10 and December 4, 2024, a forest department spokesperson said in a statement issued on Saturday.

The spokesperson said the Woolly Flying Squirrel (Eupetaurus cinereus), endemic to the north-western Himalayas, was long believed to be extinct until it was rediscovered in 1994 after a gap of nearly 70 years. The confirmation of its presence marks a noteworthy addition to the state's list of mammals and a significant milestone in wildlife conservation efforts.

 

He said that the camera trapping survey was part of the Snow Leopard Population Assessment in India (SPAI) initiative.

The survey followed SPAI protocols and involved the installation of 62 camera traps across strategic locations in Miyar Valley. This extensive exercise was carried out by the wildlife wing of the forest department in collaboration with the Nature Conservation Foundation.

Also Read

CSK vs DC IPL 2025 live match updates

CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Dhoni joins Vijay in the middle, can he take CSK home?

PBKS vs RR

PBKS vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Punjab eyeing hat-trick of wins; Toss at 7 PM IST

Ayushman Bharat Health Centre

Delhi joins Ayushman Bharat scheme, 3.6 million people to benefit

PM Modi, Sri Lanka Prez Dissanayake

PM Modi urges Sri Lankan Prez to address Tamil community's aspirations

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

Challenges in education in India and US-India collaboration

According to the spokesperson, the challenging deployment of camera traps across the rugged Himalayan terrain was led by a dedicated team of local youths from Kibber in Spiti who have been engaged in such conservation efforts since 2010. Their efforts were further supported by a committed wildlife and conservation champion from Lahaul.

In addition to the Woolly Flying Squirrel, the camera traps also recorded images of several other key species including the snow leopard, red fox, Himalayan wolf and mountain weasel, the statement said.

These animals were observed in rocky cliffs and transitional habitats just above the tree line areas typically favoured by the Woolly Flying Squirrel, it said.

These findings not only show the rich biodiversity of the Miyar Valley but also provide crucial insights into the high-altitude ecosystems of Himachal Pradesh, the statement said.

Such discoveries also show the importance of continued conservation research and the need to protect these fragile and unique habitats, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Why Indian judiciary is yet not ready for the advent of space-crunching AI

Delhi court acquits man of rape, orders perjury proceedings against woman

Supreme Court

NGO APCR moves SC challenging constitutional validity of Waqf Bill

court, dispute, court order

Law ministry comes out with directive to reduce litigation involving Centre

education, skills, aser, jobs, innovation

Karnataka, Chile sign letter of intent to strengthen innovation, tech ties

PM Modi, Sri Lanka Prez Dissanayake

LIVE News: President Dissanayake confers Mitra Vibushana, Sri Lanka's highest award, on PM Modi

Topics : The flying squirrel Himachal Pradesh wildlife

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLSG vs MI LIVE ScoreGold and Silver Price TodayPSEB Class 8th ResultTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVELSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon