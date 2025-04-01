Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / 2 drivers killed, 4 injured as two goods trains collide in Jharkhand

2 drivers killed, 4 injured as two goods trains collide in Jharkhand

The tracks on which the accident happened are also owned by NTPC and mainly used for transporting coal to its power plants

Train derailed, Mathura train derailed

Representative Image: The collision between the two trains, operated by power major NTPC, happened around 3 am near Bhognadih. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Ranchi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Two persons were killed and four others injured in a collision between two goods trains in Jharkhand's Sahebganj district in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The collision between the two trains, operated by power major NTPC, happened around 3 am near Bhognadih in Barhait police station area, they said. 

 

The tracks on which the accident happened are also owned by NTPC and mainly used for transporting coal to its power plants.

"The drivers of both the goods trains were killed in the head-on collision," Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Sahebganj Kishore Tirkey told PTI.

Eastern Railway spokesperson Kausik Mitra said, "The goods trains and the track both belong to the NTPC. It has nothing to do with the Indian Railways."  The line on which the accident happened connects NTPC's Kahalgaon Super Thermal Power Station in Bihar's Bhagalpur district to the Farakka Power Plant in Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

