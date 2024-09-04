Development in NE priority: HM Shah after peace pact with insurgent groups

Shah said a new milestone is set today in Tripura's ongoing journey towards peace and progress. | Source: X (@AmitShah)

The government is committed for all-round development of the northeastern region, especially tribals, while preserving their culture, language and identity, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday. He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not only bridged the gap between the Northeast and Delhi by connecting them through roads, railways and flights, but has also bridged the gap between hearts. Shah was addressing an event where a peace agreement was signed between the central and Tripura governments and two insurgent groups of the state here at North block aiming to end violence and bring peace in the northeastern state.





The NLFT and the ATTF… A new milestone is set today in Tripura's ongoing journey towards peace and progress with the signing of an agreement between the Govt. of India, the Govt. of Tripura, the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT), and the All-Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF).The NLFT and the ATTF… pic.twitter.com/rRxAjaQNYz September 4, 2024

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the state government were also present during the signing of the Memorandum of Settlement with the representatives of National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF).

The NLFT and the ATTF have agreed to end a 35-year-long conflict and return to the mainstream, renouncing violence and committing to building a prosperous and developed Tripura, reposing their trust in the Modi government, Shah said.

"The Modi government is committed for the overall development of the Northeast, especially the tribal groups, through development while preserving their culture, language and identity," he said.

Shah said the government has given highest priority to peace and development in the northeastern region.

"All peace agreements signed in the Northeast has been implemented by the government," he said.

The home minister said the central government has been working tirelessly to fulfil Modi's vision of a developed Northeast, free from extremism, violence and conflict.

He said under Modi's leadership, the government has signed 12 important agreements to bring peace and prosperity in the Northeast, of which, three relate to Tripura.

Around 10,000 people have given up arms and joined the mainstream due to these agreements, he said.

Shah said over 328 insurgents will give up arms and join the mainstream and Rs 250 crore has been approved for development of area of operation of the two insurgent groups, particularly pockets dominated by the tribals.

"The signing of this agreement is a major milestone in fulfilling the resolve taken by the Modi government to develop the entire Northeast by combining the 'Ashtalakshmi' concept and 'Purvodaya'," he said.

He said wherever a peace agreement is signed, the Modi government is working to develop those areas and remove the reasons for taking up arms.

"In the Modi government, agreement is not just a piece of paper but a feeling of the heart and we have demonstrated this on the ground," Shah said adding, the NLFT and ATTF agreement will be implemented in letter and spirit, fulfilling all the expectations.

