200 job fairs to be organised in Haryana this year: Chief Minister Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced that 200 job fairs will be organised this year and said self-reliance and self-respect are two important pillars for the upliftment of youngsters.

Addressing youths, who got employment through job fairs, through audio-conference as part of the 'CM Ki Vishesh Charcha' programme, Khattar said that since January 2019 till now, 1,450 job fairs have been organised in the state and employment assistance has been provided to 31,217 youngsters.

"This year also 200 job fairs will be organised," the chief minister said, according to an official statement.

In the government sector, Khattar said 1.14 lakh jobs have been provided and 56,000 more government jobs will be provided to the youth.

In this way, the present government will do the work of providing 1.70 lakh jobs, the chief minister said and added that apart from this, efforts will be made to ensure employment to two lakh youths.

More than one lakh government jobs have been provided by the BJP-led state government purely on the basis of merit with complete transparency, Khattar said.

Besides this, "benefits have also been provided under various schemes to establish employment and self-employment options in the private sector", he said, according to the statement.

He said that more than 80,000 youth have benefitted from the Haryana Skill Development Mission. The Shri Vishwakarma Skill University has also been established to impart training and industrial-oriented education to the youth, Khattar said.