₹90,000 cr rail infra projects under execution in Odisha: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, during the groundbreaking ceremony of India's first advanced 3D glass semiconductor packaging unit in Bhubaneswar, underlined the rapid transformation of railway infrastructure in Odisha, emphasising the government's strong focus on connectivity and capacity enhancement across the state.

Vaishnaw informed that railway projects worth over ₹90,000 crore are currently under execution in Odisha, marking an unprecedented expansion of the rail network.

He highlighted that this scale of investment reflects the Centre's commitment to strengthening both passenger and freight infrastructure in the state.

During his visit to Odisha on Sunday, Vaishnaw inspected the ongoing redevelopment of Bhubaneswar Railway Station, underscoring the importance of timely completion and high-quality execution. He emphasised that the upgraded station will deliver enhanced passenger comfort with modern amenities, reflecting Indian Railways' commitment to transforming stations into world-class infrastructure hubs aligned with evolving passenger expectations.

He further stated that Odisha has received a record railway budget allocation of ₹10,928 crore, significantly higher than past allocations, enabling faster execution of projects. He noted that 59 railway stations are being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, aimed at transforming stations into modern, passenger-friendly hubs with enhanced amenities.

Highlighting connectivity goals, Vaishnaw said that all 30 districts of Odisha are being brought under rail connectivity through planned interventions. He emphasised that this will ensure inclusive development and better integration of remote and interior regions with the mainstream rail network.

The Minister also pointed to major infrastructure initiatives such as the proposed four-line coastal rail corridor from Balasore to Berhampur, which will significantly enhance capacity along the coastal belt. He noted that such projects will improve regional mobility, reduce congestion, and boost economic activity across Odisha.

Vaishnaw added that these transformative railway initiatives will strengthen regional connectivity, support economic growth, and integrate Odisha more closely with national freight and passenger networks. The ongoing investments and policy push are set to position Odisha as a key beneficiary of India's expanding railway infrastructure.