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Home / Industry / News / UP hikes minimum wage by up to 21% after protests; unrest continues

UP hikes minimum wage by up to 21% after protests; unrest continues

Uttar Pradesh raised minimum wages by up to 21 per cent after worker protests in Noida, but agitations continued amid heavy security and demands for higher pay

Security personnel stand guard as factory workers stage a protest demanding a hike in wages, in Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, April 13, 2026

Security personnel stand guard as factory workers stage a protest demanding a hike in wages, in Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, April 13, 2026 | PTI

Anushka Bhardwaj New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2026 | 7:32 PM IST

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The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government on Tuesday hiked the minimum wages for workers across categories by up to 21 per cent following days of unrest and protests in the Noida industrial hub. According to the revised wages, unskilled workers in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad will get ₹13,690 per month, up from ₹11,313, while semi-skilled workers will receive ₹15,059, and skilled workers ₹16,868, according to an official statement. The wage hike decision was taken by a high-powered committee and approved by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday night.
 
The workers, however, continued protesting on Tuesday with a pressing demand for a monthly income of ₹20,000. “We will keep protesting until our demands are fully met. The wages are neither at par with other states nor it is enough to sustain a living,” said protesting worker Arun Tiwari. “When we meet coworkers from other states, they tell us they get accommodation, proper food, etc. We are against such differences,” said another worker. The industrial hub saw heavy police patrolling on Tuesday with flag marches being conducted at over 35 points. “Route marches are being conducted since 5 am. Over 300 arrests have been made,” said Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh. The protesters argued that the agitation is being suppressed by constant threats from the authorities.
   
On-site police officials added that an investigation revealed communication through WhatsApp groups and QR codes might have instigated the protesters on Monday. “The messages reflect that there is a larger conspiracy at play. Over 15,000 people assembled yesterday and we think this was not a usual protest led by unions,” Singh told Business Standard. “Strict vigilance is being done to curb the false social media narrative,” she added. The worker unions, however, denied the allegations, describing it as an act of changing the narrative. “We don’t have such a big social media network. The workers are not well-equipped with QR codes. This is being said to divert people’s attention,” said a member of the All India Trade Union Congress on the condition of anonymity.
 
According to the government statement, this is an interim wage increase, and the final wages will be decided after the recommendations of the wage board, which will be formed in the coming months. “Schemes for healthcare, pension, and children’s education will also be considered,” the statement said. “The claims of a ₹20,000 monthly wage being fixed are circulating on social media. This is false and increases misinformation,” it added. According to officials, the meeting lasted over two hours and included representatives from both industry and workers.
 
Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Commissioner Deepak Kumar said the high-level committee is ready to discuss further issues. “The protests are triggered by Haryana unrest, but we are in talks with the workers and are open to dialogue. They can come and talk to us to resolve their issues,” he said at a press conference at the Greater Noida Authority office.

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Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the government of failing to fulfil the workers’ demand. “What unfolded on the streets of Noida yesterday was the final cry of this nation’s workers — a voice that went unheard at every turn, a voice weary from ceaseless pleading demands of the workers,” Gandhi said in an X post on Tuesday.
 

RSS-backed BMS calls for action on wage gaps after Noida industrial unrest

 

Auhona Mukherjee

 

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) on Tuesday flagged concerns over labour unrest in the industrial belts of Noida and Manesar, calling for accountability and corrective action to address worker grievances. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-backed union said the incidents reflect underlying issues such as wage disparities within similar industrial clusters, rising cost of living, excessive contractualisation, and the absence of effective grievance redressal mechanisms.

 

The union said such concerns, when ignored or delayed, tend to escalate into broader industrial unrest. It added that while variations in wage structures across states and sectors are expected due to differing economic conditions, disparities within the same industrial clusters have contributed to worker dissatisfaction.

 

At the same time, the BMS condemned instances of violence and attempts by external elements to provoke disruption, stating that such actions are against the principles of disciplined trade unionism and harm workers’ interests. It emphasised that workers’ legitimate demands should not be “hijacked” by disruptive forces and called for maintaining industrial harmony.

 

The union urged industry to take immediate corrective measures, including ensuring fair wage practices, reducing dependence on contract labour, and establishing transparent and continuous dialogue mechanisms. It also called on the government to act with balance, taking strict action against violence while addressing labour law violations and the denial of rightful benefits by employers.

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Topics : Uttar Pradesh Wages protests UP government

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First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 7:21 PM IST

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