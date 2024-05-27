25 arrested for mob attack on Channagiri police station in Karnataka

Police have so far arrested at least 25 people in connection with a mob attack on Channagiri police station, officials said on Monday.

A police station was vandalised in Channagiri town in Davangere district and several vehicles were damaged by a violent mob over an alleged custodial death, during the small hours of Saturday. At least 11 police personnel were injured in the incident.

The Criminal Investigation Department has now been handed over the probe into the case.

Police said they have arrested 25 people in connection with a mob attack on the police station, personnel and properties under sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 307 (Attempt to murder) of IPC, and the suspects have been remanded in judicial custody.

They said five police teams were formed to investigate the incident, and arrests have been made based on CCTV footage and video clips available.

Adil (30) was detained on May 24 for his alleged involvement in gambling activities in the district, police said adding his health condition deteriorated subsequently and he died.





As the news of the man's death spread, his relatives along with a large group of people went on a rampage, damaging police vehicles and hurling stones at the police station, alleging that he died in custody.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police and the Channagiri police station inspector have been suspended following the attack on the police station.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday said, "A Deputy SP and an inspector have been suspended, as there was no proper action on part of the police and there was negligence. An inquiry has been ordered. Based on what comes out of the inquiry, we will take action."



The incident shouldn't have happened. "Because of his (deceased) alleged involvement in matka (gambling), police had caught him, during which he had some problem (with health) and he died. How did he die -- due to heart attack or low BP (blood pressure) -- we will get to know about it from the postmortem report. An inquiry has been ordered," he said.

On charges that police had caught him as he did not give them bribe money, the minister said, it will be known from the inquiry. In case any such involvement is found, action will be taken. "We will dismiss them (officials). Such people should not hold official positions.