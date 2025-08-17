Sunday, August 17, 2025 | 10:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Goa police nab mastermind of ₹1 crore digital arrest scam at Delhi airport

The scam involved a fraudster impersonating a Delhi Crime Branch officer on WhatsApp and coercing a woman into believing she was involved in a police case

Press Trust of India Panaji
Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 10:56 PM IST

The Goa Cyber Crime Police have arrested the alleged mastermind behind a Rs 1 crore "digital arrest" scam, upon his arrival at Delhi airport from Singapore, an officer said on Sunday.

He was taken into custody on August 15 and remanded to five days of police custody, according to Superintendent of Police (Cyber Crime) Rahul Gupta.

The accused Anil Tripathi, a resident of Marina Bay Financial Centre in Singapore, is the seventh person arrested in connection with the case registered in December 2024 at Marna, Siolim (North Goa), said Gupta.

The scam involved a fraudster impersonating a Delhi Crime Branch officer on WhatsApp and coercing a woman into believing she was involved in a police case.

 

The accused allegedly sent forged Supreme Court documents and forced the victim to transfer Rs 1 crore through multiple transactions into three different bank accounts, police said.

"Tripathi was tracked through technical and financial analysis, as well as the interrogation of previously arrested suspects. A Look Out Circular had been issued, leading to his detention at Delhi airport and subsequent transit to Goa," said Gupta.

Investigators claimed that Tripathi is a repeat offender. He was previously arrested in Singapore for a fake tech support scam amounting to USD 64,000, in which he funnelled about USD 15,000 into his Indian bank accounts from a senior Singaporean citizen.

The current case is registered under Sections 318, 319(2), and 336(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 66-D of the Information Technology Act.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 10:56 PM IST

