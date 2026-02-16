Monday, February 16, 2026 | 01:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 25 schools in Ahmedabad, Vadodara receive bomb threat; searches underway

25 schools in Ahmedabad, Vadodara receive bomb threat; searches underway

After being alerted, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams rushed to carry out searches, officials said

Bomb threat

Nothing suspicious has been found so far, according to officials | Representative Image: Canva/Free

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad/Vadodara
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 1:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

More than 25 schools in Gujarat's Ahmedabad and Vadodara districts received bomb threat emails on Monday, following which the campuses were evacuated and search operations were undertaken, officials said.

Nothing suspicious has been found so far, they said.

More than 15 schools in Ahmedabad and 11 in Vadodara received bomb threat emails, the officials said.

After being alerted, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams rushed to carry out searches, police officials said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

EC suspends 7 West Bengal officials for serious misconduct amid ongoing SIR

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Bihar CM transfers ₹10k each to 2.5 mn women under Mahila Rojgar Yojana

Sabarimala Temple (Image: Adobe Stock)

Sabarimala row: SC to begin hearing pleas on entry of women from April 7

SC, Supreme Court

SC to commence hearing on definition of word 'industry' from March 17

The Eaton Fire, which ravaged part of Los Angeles in January 2025, was one of the most destructive wildfires in California history

Fire at chemical factory in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi kills 7, two trapped inside

Topics : Bomb Threat Calls Gujarat Ahmedabad Schools

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayJee Mains Result 2026IBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Rate todayBill Gates Andhra Pradesh VisitFractal Analytics IPO ListingAI Impact on Indian IT StocksIMD Weather Forecast