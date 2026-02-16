25 schools in Ahmedabad, Vadodara receive bomb threat; searches underway
After being alerted, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams rushed to carry out searches, officials said
More than 25 schools in Gujarat's Ahmedabad and Vadodara districts received bomb threat emails on Monday, following which the campuses were evacuated and search operations were undertaken, officials said.
Nothing suspicious has been found so far, they said.
More than 15 schools in Ahmedabad and 11 in Vadodara received bomb threat emails, the officials said.
After being alerted, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams rushed to carry out searches, police officials said.
First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 1:11 PM IST