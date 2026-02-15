Sunday, February 15, 2026 | 10:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Centre launches digital coupons for PDS in Gujarat on pilot basis

Centre launches digital coupons for PDS in Gujarat on pilot basis

India pilots CBDC-based digital food coupons in Gujarat, enabling beneficiaries to redeem ration entitlements through programmable e₹ instead of physical grain

Home Minister Amit Shah launched the first ever Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)-based Digital Food Currency pilot in Gujarat (Photo: X/@AmitShah)

Home Minister Amit Shah launched the first ever Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)-based Digital Food Currency pilot in Gujarat (Photo: X/@AmitShah)

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2026 | 10:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a major development, Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched the first ever Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)-based Digital Food Currency pilot in Gujarat. 
 
Under the CBDC framework, digital coupons generated through the Reserve Bank of India will be credited directly to beneficiaries as programmable digital currency (e₹). Beneficiaries can redeem their entitled quantity of foodgrains at ration shops using CBDC coupon or voucher codes.  
Food Minister Pralhad Joshi while addressing the launch event said that the new system will address challenges related to biometric authentication and e-POS operational issues while ensuring secure, traceable and real-time transactions. 
 
The pilot will soon be expanded to the Union Territories of Chandigarh, Puducherry and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. 
 
 
Though the government does not say so, a section of the experts have long been advocating use of e-vouchers in PDS in place of physical grain distribution through ration shops as an option to check burgeoning food subsidies and check open-ended procurement of grains.

More From This Section

Unified Payments Interface, UPI, UPI Payment

BHIM's UPI volumes grow five-fold, market share inches closer to 1%premium

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI allows NBFCs to factor DLG in determining provisions under ECL

Sivasubramanian Ramann, Chairperson, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA)

PFRDA plans higher equity exposure, new asset classes to boost NPS returnspremium

Rupee

Rupee weakens as RBI intervenes; forex reserves drop $6.7 billion

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI draft mandates 60% C/D ratio for rural and semi-urban branches

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Amit Shah digital currency Gujarat

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2026 | 10:34 PM IST

Explore News

India Vs Pakistan LIVE ScoreNepal Vs West Indies Live ScoreUSA vs NAM Pitch ReportInd vs Pak Pitch ReportIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today