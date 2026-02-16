Bihar CM transfers ₹10k each to 2.5 mn women under Mahila Rojgar Yojana

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday transferred ₹10,000 each to the bank accounts of 25 lakh women under the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana', which aims to promote women's empowerment through self-employment and livelihood opportunities.

Kumar disbursed a total amount of ₹2,500 crore through direct benefit transfer (DBT) at a function held here at his official residence, 1 Anne Marg, officials in the CMO said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched Bihar's 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana' in September, 2025.

Around 1.81 crore women have so far received ₹10,000 each, and those who have utilised the sum for setting up a business will soon get another ₹2 lakh, the officials said.

The chief minister had recently announced that the Bihar government initiated the process of providing additional financial assistance of up to ₹2 lakh to select beneficiaries under the scheme.