28 hospitalised after gas leakage at chemical factory in Gujarat's Bharuch

Further investigation is underway

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 7:12 AM IST
As many as 28 people were hospitalised after inhaling a gas that leaked at a chemical factory near Jambusar in the Bharuch district of Gujarat on Wednesday.
"A fire was reported today at P.I. Industries near Sarod village. Bromine gas leaked due to the fire. 28 people complained of breathing problems and were admitted to a hospital," Gujarat's Bharuch Resident Additional Collector NR Dhandhal said on Wednesday.
More details are awaited.
Further investigation is underway.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Gujarat Gas leakage

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 7:12 AM IST

