Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Politics / Mahayuti seat-sharing talks for Maha polls to conclude in 10 days: BJP

Mahayuti seat-sharing talks for Maha polls to conclude in 10 days: BJP

Chances of winning and not the number of seats contested will be the criteria, he told reporters in Nagpur. "The seat-sharing talks in Mahayuti will conclude in 10 days

L to R - Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar inaugurate Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road in Mumbai on Monday, 11th March 2024 | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar inaugurate Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road in Mumbai. | File Photo

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday said seat-sharing talks for the assembly polls between the ruling allies will conclude in 10 days.

Chances of winning and not the number of seats contested will be the criteria, he told reporters in Nagpur. "The seat-sharing talks in Mahayuti will conclude in 10 days. We have decided that seats will be allotted on the basis of winnability. We will leave some seats for our allies. How many each will contest is not important. What is important is to have double engine government to ensure continuity of welfare schemes," he said.

Bawankule also said directives have been issued to all BJP functionaries to not make comments that could cause discord in the alliance, which also comprises Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP. Those violating this diktat will face strict action from the party, Bawankule added.

Earlier, on Saturday, CM Shinde, and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar held seat-sharing talks in Nagpur for the upcoming state assembly polls, which are likely to be held in October-November. Sources said the final seat-sharing formula would be arrived upon after two to three more meetings. Sources from the NCP said consensus has been arrived for 173 seats, with BJP getting the maximum share, followed by Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led party.

The remaining 115 seats will be finalised soon in a meeting of Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, CM Shinde as well as senior NCP leaders Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel, these sources added.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

PM Modi, Shivaji Statue

'Chhatrapati Shivaji our deity': PM Modi apologises for statue collapse

NCP logo

Sitting next to NCP ministers at meetings is nauseating: Sena leader

Premiumsoybean

Farmers face crisis as soybean, tur prices drop ahead of Maharashtra polls

Modi, Narendra Modi

My govt did more for women in 10 yrs than was done since Independence: PM

Modi, Narendra Modi

Looking forward to participate in 'lakhpati didi sammelan', says PM Modi

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Assembly Elections Maharashtra BJP Shiv Sena

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon