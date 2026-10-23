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Home / India News / 3 schools in Delhi receive bomb threat emails, search operations underway

3 schools in Delhi receive bomb threat emails, search operations underway

Bomb disposal squads, dog squads, fire department and police personnel are conducting searches at the premises, officials said

Bomb threat

Investigation is underway to trace the source of the threat emails | Representative Image: Canva/Free

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2026 | 1:53 PM IST

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Three schools in Delhi allegedly received bomb threat emails on Friday morning, prompting authorities to launch search operations, officials said.

No suspicious object has been found during searches so far, they said.

Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodi Estate, Venkateshwar Global School in Rohini, and Salwan Public School in Mayur Vihar received the threat emails, following which authorities were informed.

Delhi Fire Service said teams rushed to the schools after receiving information about the threats, and the premises were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Bomb disposal squads, dog squads, fire department and police personnel are conducting searches at the premises, officials said.

Investigation is underway to trace the source of the threat emails, they added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Email threat Bomb Threat Calls Terror Threat Delhi

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First Published: Oct 23 2026 | 1:52 PM IST