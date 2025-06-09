Monday, June 09, 2025 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / 3 suspects detained from Indore: Addl DCP (Crime) on Indore couple case

3 suspects detained from Indore: Addl DCP (Crime) on Indore couple case

Indore, Addl. DCP (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that three suspects, Raj Kushwaha, Vishal Chauhan and Akash Rajput, were detained from Indore and a nearby area

The case of the Indore Couple took an interesting turn after the wife of late Raja Raghuvanshi was arrested in Ghazipur along with 3 others. Photo: Pexels

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

The case of the Indore Couple took an interesting turn after the wife of late Raja Raghuvanshi was arrested in Ghazipur along with 3 others.

Indore, Addl. DCP (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that three suspects, Raj Kushwaha, Vishal Chauhan and Akash Rajput, were detained from Indore and a nearby area. The Police are questioning them at an undisclosed location.

Speaking to ANI, Addl. DCP (Crime) said, "In this case, DGP Madhya Pradesh was in touch with DGP Meghalaya. As the search operation intensified, we got information from the Shillong Police that Sonam Raghuvanshi had been recovered in Ghazipur. Based on technical inputs, three suspects - Raj Kushwaha, Vishal Chauhan and Akash Rajput- were detained from Indore and a nearby area. The Police are questioning them at an undisclosed location. The name of another suspect, Anand, has come to light. Shillong Police is holding an investigation." 

 

Talking about the chronology of the case, Addl. DCP Dandotiya said that the couple had their last conversation with the family on May 23, and Raja Raghuvanshi's body was recovered and identified on June 2.

"On 11th May, Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam Raghuvanshi got married, and on 20th May, they went on a vacation. They reached Shillong via Guwahati. After reaching Shillong, they were constantly in contact with their family. On 23rd May, the couple had their last conversation with their family. After this, the family contacted Indore Police, which was in touch with the SP East Saura district and the couple's relatives. On 2nd June, Raja Raghuvanshi's body was recovered and identified. After the recovery of the body, a case of murder was registered," he said.

Meanwhile, Ravanshu Pandey, Rajadi Police Chowki Incharge, Ghazipur, along with other police officials, visited Kashi Dhaba, where Uttar Pradesh Police found Sonam Raghuvanshi late last night.

He told the media, "Meghalaya Police is also reaching here. Sonam Raghuvanshi is at the One Stop Centre in Ghazipur. Her medical examination has also been performed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

