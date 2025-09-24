Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 06:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / Nitish govt failed EBCs, only used them as a vote bank: Rahul Gandhi

Nitish govt failed EBCs, only used them as a vote bank: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi vowed that if the INDIA bloc comes to power in Bihar, it would scrap the 50 per cent cap on reservations

Rahul Gandhi

LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the gathering during the launch of 'Ati Pichda Nyay Sankalp', in Patna, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government of neglecting extremely backward classes (EBCs) for the past two decades, alleging that the community had been treated merely as a vote bank. 
Speaking at the ‘Ati Pichra Nyay Sankalp’ symposium, Gandhi said, “The Nitish Kumar government did not do anything for extremely backward classes for the last 20 years, and only used them as a vote bank.” 
INDIA Bloc promises removal of quota cap
 
Gandhi pledged that if the INDIA bloc comes to power in Bihar, it would scrap the 50 per cent cap on reservations. He said a 10-point resolution for the welfare of EBCs had been passed at the event and would be implemented once the alliance forms the government. 
 
“We would also ensure 50 per cent reservations for EBCs in all government contracts worth over ₹25 crore, and also ensure quota for EBCs in private institutions,” he added. 

He also said the Congress is working on a vision that “goes beyond party politics” to empower extremely backward classes.
 
“We seek a vision that goes beyond party politics. It is a vision for the 'Ati Pichhda Samaj.' The points which we have mentioned (in Ati Pichda Nyay Sankalp) are reservation and the formation of a dedicated committee to address concerns of under-inclusion...”, added Gandhi.
 
Yatra and election push
 
Referring to his recently concluded ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, where assembly polls are due later this year, Gandhi described it as a major success.
 
He said the campaign helped the INDIA bloc highlight how the Constitution was “under attack and rights of people were being stolen.”

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

