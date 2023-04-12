HP govt to launch scheme to assist widows for constructing houses: CM

'Mukhyamantri Vidhwa Evam Ekal Nari Awas Yojna' a state government scheme to provide financial assistance to eligible widows and single women for the construction of houses would be launched soon, said Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday.

A sum of Rs 1.5 lakh would be provided as financial assistance under this scheme to about 7,000 women with an annual income of less than Rs 2 lakh per annum, during the current financial year, a statement issued here said.

The scheme was announced during the budget session. The Women and Child Development Department is finalising the modalities of the scheme.

The Chief Minister said this initiative of the state government will provide much-needed support to these women who often face difficulties in building houses due to financial constraints.

Moreover, the houses constructed under this scheme will be equipped with basic facilities such as electricity, water, and other necessary amenities, which would ensure that the women have access to essential resources.

The government's efforts to address the housing needs of these vulnerable groups would go a long way in promoting inclusive and sustainable development in the state, he said.

The welfare of the underprivileged section of society is the focus area of the present state government and many initiatives have been introduced in the budget 2023-24. Reforms to improve the living standards of weaker sections of society are underway and results would be visible in the times to come, he added.