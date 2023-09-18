41 UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India 2023: All you need to know

There are now 41 UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India. Santiniketan, the cultural and educational center established by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, is the latest addition to UNESCO's World Heritage List. This marks a significant achievement for India and the deserved world recognition of this renowned institution situated in Bengal's Birbhum district.

The decision to give this prestigious recognition to Santiniketan was made during the 45th session of the World Heritage Committee in Saudi Arabia, affirming its importance on the global stage.

As we celebrate this honour bestowed upon an important institution, let’s also take a brief look at other 40 World Heritage Sites included from India.

UNESCO World heritage sites in India: Key points

1. Ajanta Caves- This is well-known for their Buddhist rock-cut cave art. It is lavishly brightened with artworks and frescoes like Sigiriya paintings.

2. Sun Temple- This is well-known for its traditional Kalinga architecture.

3. Ellora Caves- These are home to Hindu and Jain monasteries and temples. These caves were uncovered out of Hills, and it is a stone cut architecture.

4. Taj Mahal- This is one of the Seven Wonders of the World. This structure was built in honour of King Shahjahan's third wife, Begum Mumtaz Mahal.

5. Agra Fort- Another one of the Mughal empire's most notable monumental structures is Agra Fort, located in Agra, UP.

6. Mahabalipuram Monuments- Built by the Pallava dynasty which ruled the region between 6th and 9th centuries CE, the group of monuments there consists of rock-cut cave temples, monolithic temples, bas-relief sculptures, and structural temples as well as the excavated remains of temples.

7. Kaziranga National Park- This park has the world's two-third population of the rare one-horned rhinoceroses. It has the most dense population of tigers on the planet, swamp deer, wild water buffalo, elephants and the park is likewise regarded as the significant Bird region.

8. Keoladeo National Park-This Park is a well-known hotspot for Ornithologists, man-made Wetland Bird Sanctuary and Siberian Cranes.

9. Manas Wildlife Sanctuary- This sanctuary is renowned for Biosphere Reserve, Project Tiger Reserve and Elephant Reserve.

10. Churches and Convents of Goa- It is well-known for Rome of the Orient, Mannerist and Baroque Art Forms in Asia, First Manueline, First Latin Rite Mass in Asia.

11. Khajuraho Monuments- This landmark is famous for a gathering of Jain and Hindu Temples. It is located 175 km southeast of Jhansi. Notable for their Nagara style symbolism, figures and models.

12. Hampi Monuments- Prosperous realm of Vijayanagar. The ruins at Hampi portray the fine Dravidian style of art and architecture. The main legacy monument in this site is the Virupaksha Temple.

13. Fatehpur Sikri- Its structure is of four fundamental monuments – the Jama Masjid, Panch Mahal of Jada Baai ka Mahal, The Buland Darwaza, Diwane-Khas, and Diwan-eaam.

14. Pattadakal Monuments- The Chalukya style of architecture, which originated in Aihole and merged with Nagara and Dravidian styles, is what makes Pattadakal Monuments so popular.

15. Elephanta Caves- It is well known for Buddhist and Hindu caves. It is located on an island in the Arabian Sea. It has Shiva Temples and Rock Caves.

16. Great Living Chola Temples- This temple is famous for Painting, Chola Architecture, Sculpture, and Bronze Casting.

17. Sundarbans National Park- This Park is well known as Bengal Tiger, Biosphere Reserve, Largest Estuarine Mangrove Forest and Salt-Water Crocodile.

18. Humayun's Tomb- First substantial example of Mughal architecture in India, tomb of Humayun, second Mughal Emperor of India, was built by his widow, Biga Begum (Hajji Begum), in 1569-70, 14 years after his death

19. Nanda Devi & Valley of Flowers National Park- It is well known for Asiatic Black Bear, Brown Bear, Snow Leopard, Blue Sheep, and Himalayan Monal, World Network of Biosphere.

20. Monuments of Buddha- It is famous for Palaces, Monasteries, Temples, Mauryan Architecture, Monolithic Pillars, Ye Dharma Hetu Inscriptions.

21. Qutub Minar and others- Alai Darwaza, the Qutub Minar, the Alai Minar, the Qubbat-ul-Islam Mosque, the Tomb of Iltutmish, and the Iron Pillar are all included in the Qutub Minar and its Monuments.

22. Bhimbetka- It is popular for Rock Paintings within Stone Age Inscriptions, Natural Rock Shelters, Sitting Place of Bhima (Mahabharata).

23. Mountain Railways of Darjeeling, Kalka Shimla & Nilgiri- The mountain railways of India involve the Nilgiri Mountain Railway, Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, and the Kalka-Shimla.

24. Mahabodhi Temple- A significant religious center for the Buddhists as here Mahatma Buddha accomplished edification. Bodh Gaya is considered as the holiest journey spot for the Buddhists.

25. Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus- Became popular after the terror attacks on Mumbai in 2008, central Railways Headquarters, Gothic Style Architecture.

26. Champaner Pavagadh Archaeological Park- This spot is the only complete and unaltered Islamic pre-Mughal city. The recreation area also houses a portion of the old Chalcolithic Indian Sites from the Stone Age era.

27. Red Fort- It is well known for Shahjahanabad, Red Sandstone Architecture, Persian, Timuri and Indian Architectural Styles, Moti Masjid.

28. Jantar Mantar- Renowned for Architectural Astronomical Instruments, Largest of its kind Observatory, Maharaja Jai Singh II.

29. The Western Ghats- Well known among world's ten "Hottest Biodiversity Hotspots". It involves numerous Reserve Forests, Wildlife Sanctuary, and National Parks.

30. Great Himalayan National Park- It is home to around 375 fauna species and a few floral species, including some very interesting types of plants and creatures like blue sheep, snow leopard, Himalayan brown bear, Himalayan Tahr, musk deer spruces, horse chestnuts, and huge alpine meadows. It is a part of the Himalayan Biodiversity Hotspots.

31. Hill Forts- This location is well-known for the distinctive Rajput military defense architecture that it has. It consists of six magnificent posts for Kumbhalgarh, Ranthambore Fort, Gagron Fort, Chittorgarh, Amber Fort, and Jaisalmer Fort.

32. Rani Ki Vav- It is a unique example of fine Old Indian architecture which was developed during the Solanki dynasty.

33. Nalanda- A centre of training and a Buddhist monastery from the 3rd century BCE to the 13th century CE.

34. The Historic City- It is a walled city on the Sabarmati River where Hindu, Muslim, and Jain communities have coexisted for centuries.

35. Khangchendzonga National Park- This is famous for its fauna and flora and snow leopards are sometimes seen there. 36. Architectural Work of Le Corbusier (Capitol Complex)- Perceived as a World Heritage Site as a component of an exceptional commitment to Modern Development.

37. Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensembles- It is an assortment of 94 structures of extraordinary cultural importance, located in the Fort Area of Mumbai.

38. Dholavira- Dholavira is an architectural site arranged in the Kutch area of Gujarat. It is one of the most noticeable Indus Valley Civilisation sites.

39. The Pink City- Jaipur is home to numerous wonderful palaces, temples, forts, and museums and furthermore filled to the edge with local handicrafts and trinkets.

40. Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple- The Ramappa Temple is arranged in Palampet Town, Telangana. The temple is assessed to be no less than 800 to 900 years old. The temple is particularly known for lightweight porous bricks which are known as floating blocks.

41. Santiniketan- It is the cultural and educational center established by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore that has procured a prestigious spot on UNESCO's World Heritage List.