Business Standard

Monday, January 20, 2025 | 08:22 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 5,000 artistes with over 45 dance forms to perform at R-Day parade

5,000 artistes with over 45 dance forms to perform at R-Day parade

The dance forms that are planned to be showcased include Jhijhiya (Bihar), Mayur Ras (Uttar Pradesh), Dangi (Gujarat), Lambadi (Telangana), and Purulia Chau (West Bengal), among others

Uttar Pradesh selected as best state tableau of Republic Day parade 2022

Titled 'Jayati Jai Mamah Bharatam', the program has been conceived by the Ministry of Culture and the Sangeet Natak Akademi. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Showcasing India's vibrant colors and cultural diversity, an ensemble of more than 5,000 artists representing over 45 dance forms will perform during the Republic Day celebrations here on January 26.

Titled 'Jayati Jai Mamah Bharatam', the program has been conceived by the Ministry of Culture and the Sangeet Natak Akademi and will be presented during the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path, officials said.

"This remarkable performance will feature over 5,000 artists representing more than 45 traditional and folk dance forms from across India," the official said.

The dance forms that are planned to be showcased include Jhijhiya (Bihar), Mayur Ras (Uttar Pradesh), Dangi (Gujarat), Lambadi (Telangana), and Purulia Chau (West Bengal), among others.

 

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who attended its rehearsals a few days ago, had earlier said, "This is a glimpse of India's fame through its cultural wealth.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

LIVE: Employment for Delhi's youngsters will be top priority in next 5 years, says Kejriwal

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh

Kumbh Mela: 'Lost and found' centres reuniting children with their families

railways

Railways to introduce freight-cum-passenger trains to boost cargo ops

World Economic Forum, WEF

States join hands with Centre to present India's united colours at WEF meet

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Rules under UCC approved, implementation date to be announced soon: Dhami

Topics : classical dance Indian artists

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 8:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEDonald Trump Swearing in Time TodayDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon