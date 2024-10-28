Business Standard
Home / India News / 5 Best Places to Travel for a Diwali in 2024, check the list below

5 Best Places to Travel for a Diwali in 2024, check the list below

Diwali is an auspicious festival which is celebrated all across the country. Here are the top 5 places where one can visit to make this festival special

diwali pollution

Photo: Pexels

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 6:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Diwali, the festival of lights, is a time of joy, togetherness, and celebration. This auspicious festival is celebrated across the country, and it's a perfect opportunity to explore new destinations and experience the vibrant festivities. 
 
Numerous cities and towns in India celebrate Diwali in their own style offering something different, yet equally stunning. Here are some places in India where one can enjoy the magic of this festival. In case, you are planning to explore how different parts of the country celebrate Diwali, then check the top 5 places to travel for a memorable Diwali.

Top 5 places to visit this Diwali 2024

Here are the top five places to travel for a memorable Diwali in 2024:
 

1. Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, transforms into a celestial wonderland during Diwali. The city is adorned with millions of diyas (oil lamps), creating a mesmerising view for all the visitors. Witness the grand Deepotsav celebrations, attend the Ramlila performances, and immerse yourself in the spiritual fervour. Don't forget to pack your essentials in a stylish and personalised weekend bag to make your trip even more special.

2. Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Varanasi, the spiritual capital of India, offers a soul-stirring Diwali experience. The ghats along the holy Ganges River are illuminated with thousands of diyas, creating a breathtaking sight. One can attend the enchanting Ganga Aarti ceremony and release floating diyas into the river. It is advisable to keep your belongings organised during your spiritual journey.

3. Jaipur, Rajasthan

Jaipur, the Pink City, celebrates Diwali with a touch of royal brilliance. The palaces and markets are adorned with colourful lights, creating a mesmerising ambience. Attend the Diwali Mela at the City Palace, witness the spectacular fireworks, and indulge in traditional Rajasthani delicacies. This one trip to Jaipur can make your Diwali special.

More From This Section

Diwali

Is the stock market open on Diwali 2024? Here's all you need to know

Pan Masala, Gutkha

West Bengal extends ban on tobacco-based gutkha, pan masala till Nov 2025

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Bar Council of India removes 107 'fake' lawyers from its roll in Delhi

Fraud, Online scam,scam

Gift card scam hits Bengaluru engineer, ends ups losing Rs 4.5 lakh

Pollution

Govt to impose Rs 15 lakh pollution fine, Rs 15,000 for stubble burning

4. Udaipur, Rajasthan

Udaipur, the City of Lakes, offers a picturesque setting for your Diwali celebrations. The majestic palaces and serene lakes are illuminated with lights, creating a fairy-tale atmosphere. Take a boat ride on Lake Pichola, attend the grand palace celebrations, and enjoy the fireworks reflecting on the water. Carry your essentials in a personalised duffel bag to travel in style.

5. Amritsar, Punjab

Amritsar celebrates Diwali alongside Bandi Chhor Divas, marking the return of the sixth Sikh Guru, Hargobind Sahib Ji, from imprisonment. The Golden Temple is lit up beautifully with oil lamps and candles, creating a divine atmosphere. Seeing the reflection of the illuminated temple on the holy water of the Sarovar (lake) is a beautiful sight. Amritsar is one of the great places to celebrate Diwali in India if you want to experience a blend of Hindu and Sikh traditions.

Also Read

Indian bank

Indian Bank Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises 36% to Rs 2,707 crore

IPO

NTPC Green Energy, Avanse Financial Services get Sebi's nod to float IPOs

jsw

JSW Infra Q2 results: Net profit up 46% at Rs 372 cr on strong cargo growth

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: Gujarat's work in field of water management has set an example in the country, says PM Modi

Q2 earnings, Q2

Gillette India Q2 results: PAT jumps 44% to Rs 133 cr on strong demand

Topics : Diwali wishes Diwali Celebration Diwali Travel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 6:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon