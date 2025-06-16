Monday, June 16, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
5 Meitei members held in Manipur for attacking policemen, kidnapping man

5 Meitei members held in Manipur for attacking policemen, kidnapping man

The accused were produced before a court in the district and remanded to seven days of police custody

Security, Manipur Security

The Centre had on February 13 imposed the President's rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Imphal
Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

Five members of the Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol were arrested in connection with the alleged assault on two Manipur Police personnel in Bishnupur district and the kidnapping of a man in Imphal West, a senior officer said on Monday.

Three members of the organisation were arrested on Sunday in connection with the kidnapping of Chesam Abdul Kadar of Paobitek Mayai Leikai area in Imphal West district, he said.

The accused were produced before a court in the district and remanded to seven days of police custody, the officer said.

A search operation is underway to arrest others involved in the kidnapping of the person, he said.

 

Another member of the Meitei outfit was arrested on June 12 in connection with "the assault on a senior police officer and a police personnel". 

The two policemen were injured on June 9 while they were trying to disperse protesters who had come out to support the bandh called by Arambai Tenggol at Nambol Bazar in Bishnupur district.

One more member of the organisation was also arrested on June 13 in connection with the case.

Manipur had recently witnessed protests as demonstrators defied prohibitory orders and clashed with security forces across several districts of Imphal valley, demanding the unconditional release of the arrested Arambai Tenggol leader Kanan Singh and four others.

The police had also urged all, especially the youth, not to get involved in unlawful and anti-social activities and said "engaging in such behaviour can lead to legal consequences that may adversely affect one's future and career prospects".

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had on February 13 imposed the President's rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

