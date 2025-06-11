Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 10:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Meitei group member held for firing at forces, 19 more detained in Manipur

Meitei group member held for firing at forces, 19 more detained in Manipur

The Arambai Tenggol member was arrested on Tuesday as he was accused of firing at security personnel when they were trying to clear a roadblock in Tera Sapam area in Imphal West

Security, Manipur Security

The police also urged all, especially the youth, not to get involved in unlawful and anti-social activities Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Imphal
Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

A member of the Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol was apprehended for allegedly firing at security personnel during the recent protests in Manipur over the arrests of a leader of the organisation and four others, police said on Wednesday.

Nineteen others were also detained for their alleged involvement in violence during demonstrations in Imphal, a senior officer said.

The Arambai Tenggol member was arrested on Tuesday as he was accused of firing at security personnel when they were trying to clear a roadblock in Tera Sapam area in Imphal West district on June 9, the officer said.

"The assailant, an Arambai Tenggol cadre, namely Raj @Boinao Pangeijam (39), was arrested by Manipur Police along with the weapon of offence (pistol)," the police said, adding that he was produced before a magistrate and has been remanded to police custody for eight days.

 

"Protesters, belonging to Arambai Tenggol, attacked security forces while they were trying to clear the roadblock at Tera Sapam, in Imphal West district. One of the protesters opened fire on the troops there and fled the spot," the officer said.

The police also detained 19 people for their involvement in "street violence in Imphal East district", he said.

"They were found blocking roads, harassing commuters and creating public disturbances, mostly in inebriated conditions, and their actions caused inconvenience to the law-abiding citizens and disrupted public order," the officer said.

Manipur has been witnessing protests as demonstrators defied prohibitory orders and clashed with security forces across several districts of Imphal valley, demanding the unconditional release of arrested Arambai Tenggol leader Kanan Singh and four others.

The police also urged all, especially the youth, not to get involved in unlawful and anti-social activities, and said "engaging in such behaviour can lead to legal consequences that may adversely affect one's future and career prospects".

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had on February 13 imposed the President's rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

