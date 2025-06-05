Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 527 buildings in Navi Mumbai deemed dangerous; audit muct for 30-year-olds

527 buildings in Navi Mumbai deemed dangerous; audit muct for 30-year-olds

The occupants have been advised to vacate such premises immediately, the release said

Building

The age of the building is to be determined from the date of initial occupancy, either full or partial

Press Trust of India Thane
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As many as 527 buildings in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) limits have been identified as "dangerous" during a survey for 2024-25, the civic body has said.

It is mandatory for buildings in use for more than 30 years to undergo a structural audit by a civil or structural engineer registered with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, the NMMC said in a release issued on Wednesday.

"A survey of dangerous buildings under the municipal limits for the year 2024-25 has identified 527 buildings as dangerous" under provisions of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, it said.

The occupants have been advised to vacate such premises immediately, the release said.

 

The civic body has appealed to the residents, owners and institutions to get the structural audits of such buildings conducted and submit the report to the respective assistant civic commissioner or the assistant director of urban planning by September 30.

Also Read

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo to launch first commercial flights from Navi Mumbai airport

Scam

Navi Mumbai businessman duped of ₹2.74 crore in online gaming app fraud

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

Five Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Navi Mumbai for staying illegally

PremiumNavi Mumbai airport

As Navi Mumbai airport gears up for takeoff, realty to spread wings

Stray dogs

Navi Mumbai woman says judges part of 'dog mafia', HC sends her to jail

The age of the building is to be determined from the date of initial occupancy, either full or partial.

Following the structural audit, a certificate confirming that all necessary repairs recommended by the engineer have been completed and that the structure is safe must be submitted to the corporation, the release said.

A fine of Rs 25,000 or the full annual property tax, whichever is higher, may be levied on those who fail to carry out the structural inspection, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Dr G Parmeshwara, Karnataka minister

Karnataka govt to formulate new SOP for mega events and celebrations

RCB felicitation, felicitation, RCB

LIVE news updates: Karnataka High Court to hear Bengaluru stampede case

Sikkim Floods

59 tourists airlifted from north Sikkim as rescue ops resume

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Kerala CM calls for controlled, democratic use of natural resources

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra aims to plant 100 mn trees for greener future: Fadnavis

Topics : Navi Mumbai Mumbai Maharashtra Real Estate Real estate firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon